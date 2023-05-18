The Flash Races On In with McFarlane Toys Store Exclusive Figure Enter the Speed Force and change reality with McFarlane Toys and The Flash as a new figure is racing on in to save the day

The Flash arrives next month, and the future of DC Comics at the movies is going to change. To prepare fans for the arrival of Barry Allen on the big screen once again, McFarlane Toys has a new Gold Label figure. We have already seen so many figures released as part of the DC Multiverse, like the McFarlane Toys Store exclusive Batwing seen here. However, another McFarlane Toys Store exclusive is also on the way with The Flash (Speed Force Variant). This version slightly changes up the previous Flash figure seen here, but now with a different red and more prominent gold streaks. If you still need a Scarlet Speedster for your collection, then this might be the one you want. The Flash Speed Force Variant can be found exclusively at McFarlane Toys Store Exclusive right here. Collectors can snag up the Gold Label figure right here for $19.99, and he can be purchased today.

Embrace the Speed Force with The Flash and McFarlane Toys

"The Flash Speed Force Variant (The Flash Movie) 7" Figure McFarlane Toys Store Exclusive Gold Labe – After an accident empowered Barry Allen with the gift of superhuman speed, the young scientist quickly became one of Earth's most heroic defenders: The Flash. As part of The Justice League, Barry has continued to explore the limits of his powers while trying to outrun the events of his childhood. When he discovers that he has the ability to manipulate time, The Fastest Man Alive races back to a pivotal moment in his past – only to change the future in a Multiverse of ways that he could have never imagined."