Two New Harry Potter D-Stage Statues Arrive from Beast Kingdom

Beast Kingdom helps celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Harry Potter with some new statues. Releasing part of the D-Stage Diorama Statue series, two iconic Wizarding World moments are captured once again. The first one comes to us from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets as Harry comes face to face with the Basilisk. Coming in at 6 inches tall, this adorable statue captures a 360-degree moment between good and evil with this highly detailed statue. The child-like design is fantastic to see here, and Beast Kingdom did not hold back on the detail, from the textured snakeskin to the flow of Harry's hair.

Beast Kingdom then takes us to the Quidditch Match as Harry Potter goes for the Golden Snitch. This dynamic D-Stage statue is pretty slick with a warped design showing the high-speed action of this magical sport. Beast Kingdom shows Harry riding the Firebolt with the Golden Snitch just out of reach with a beautiful assortment of color and craftsmanship. Both Harry Potter 20th Anniversary D-Stage statues are priced at $39.99. Pre-orders are not live with the Basilisk here and the Golden Snitch here.

" Time is a mysterious thing" Albus Dumbledore. The magical world of Harry Potter celebrates its 20th anniversary. Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' is proud to be part of the excitement with the launch of many fun collectables. The special edition D-Stage 'Staging Your Dream' Harry Potter series is the latest upgrade to celebrated collection, bringing to life two classic movie scenes in meticulous detail. The high-quality coloring and carving is all condensed into a six-inch, 360 degree design that allows collectors to relive some of the most exciting scenes from the movies. A must collection for Harry Potter fans!

Diorama Stage-123-Harry Potter-Harry vs. the Basilisk In Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, In order to rescue Ginny, Harry Potter bravely battles the giant Basilisk. Pulling out the sacred 'Sword of Gryffindor', Harry is seen in mid-fight with the large dragon like creature.

Diorama Stage-124-Quidditch Match Quidditch is the most popular of ball games in the Wizarding World. The scenes where Harry Potter participates in Quidditch games were some of the most exciting competitive aerial games put on screen. The scene where Harry is about to catch the flying golden snitch whilst on his broomstick looks just as exciting on a desk as it does on screen!



Product Measurements：Approx 15-16.1 cm

Product Measurements：Approx 15-16.1 cm Release Date: Q1, 2023 (1-3)

Release Date: Q1, 2023 (1-3) (Ship according to manufacturing schedule)