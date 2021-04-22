Ultraman Lands on Earth With New One:12 Figure From Mezco Toyz

A new hero has arrived as Mezco Toyz finally reveals their recently teased Ultraman One:12 Collective Figure. Standing roughly 6.3″ tall, this space hero will feature high amounts of detail, 28 points of articulation, and a great set of accessories. The figure will feature LED effects as his chest and eyes will both light up when turned on. Mezco Toyz also included two swappable head sculpts, as well as a variety of interchangeable hands. Other accessories will include Brother's Mantle Cape, a small Jet VTOL, diorama breakaway buildings, and special attack effects.

Ultraman will also feature a tailored and fabric suit that add that will add that level of realism and cheesy just like the beloved live action series. With this official debut, I would not be surprised to see an Ultra Gomez finally release which was teased on the Stealth Ops Gomez lunchbox back in 2019. The Ultraman One:12 Collective Figure from Mezco Toyz is priced at $105. He is set to come to Earth between January and March 2022 and pre-orders are already live and located here. With Ultraman officially coming out,

"Hailing all the way from Nebula M78, Ultraman joins the One:12 Collective! Ultraman is outfitted in a combat suit powered by his Ultraman Factor and features a light-up Color Timer on his chest. He comes with two light-up head portraits including a Fluoroscope Ray portrait, known for de-cloaking and destroying! Ultraman comes complete with a range of attack FX including a Specium Ray hand FX, an Ultra Slash FX, and an Ultra Attack Ray FX which fits over his arm. The Jet VTOL, the main vehicle of Science Special Search-Party, is also included and can be held by Ultraman.

Recreate a multitude of fight scenes with the scaled breakaway buildings that can be disassembled to look like they've been destroyed during battle! Three million lightyears away from Earth lies Nebula M78, home world of most Ultras. Ultras are powerful silver beings from the Land of Light. Incredibly strong due to their bodies generating natural steroids, Ultras are also able to change their size at will and fire energy beams from their hands.

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE ULTRAMAN FIGURE FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 28 points of articulation

Two (2) head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 16cm tall

Thirteen (13) interchangeable hands One (1) pair of fists (L&R) One (1) karate hands (L&R) One (1) Specium Beam hand (R) Two (2) holding hands (L) Three (3) pairs of posing hands (L&R)



COSTUME:

Fitted combat suit

Removable Brother's Mantle cape

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) Ultra Slash FX

One (1) Ultra Attack ray FX (fits onto arm)

One (1) Jet VTOL

Five (5) breakaway buildings

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

Each One:12 Collective Ultraman figure is packaged in a collector friendly box, designed with collectors in mind."