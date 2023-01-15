Universal Monsters Rule the Night with Jada Toys Spooky New Releases Jada Toys continues to capture the things that go bump in the night with their Universal Monster collection and we showcase some new releases

The crypt has been opened once again as Jada Toys just revealed their latest Universal Monsters Deluxe Dracula. Bela Lugosi returned as the mighty Count Dracula with an impressive new figure, and that reveal can be seen here. However, Jada Toys has been in the Universal Monsters game for quite some time with some impressive releases like Frankenstein, his bride, and even the Creature from the Black Lagoon. Just before last year ended, two new monsters dropped The Wolfman and The Invisible Man. Thankfully, our friends at Jada Toys sent us over these new releases to check out, and these monsters easily rule the night.

As a major Universal Monsters fan, every day is Halloween with these beauties displayed in your collection, and Jada Toys helps that greatly. There are not many companies still dishing out monster collectibles like this, and Jada Toys does give you a lot of bang for your buck. These new releases keep these classic monsters films alive with great detail, 6" formats, and plenty of accessories. Wolfman howls at the moon with this fangtastic release with a secondary head, extra hands, bear trap, and cane. He features a textured sculpt and the articulation is excellent with double joints and plenty of accessories to continue the hunt at night. I love The Wolfman, and this figure does the character justice for the $24.99 price point, which is something you can not beat.

It's Time To Go Invisible with Jada Toys Newest Figure

Things only get better with The Invisible Man, with a truly remarkable sculpt that makes him stand out. Jada Toys takes a trip back in time with this 1933 classic as his scientist has lost himself to his experiments. Universal Monsters fans are getting a real treat here with a remarkable sculpt, soft rubber robe, and plenty of worthy accessories. Jada Toys made sure to include teh perfect set of themed "invisible" accessories with swappable head and hand, that takes his display to new spooky levels. I love this figure and it was a blast capturing some black and white scenes with him, giving him the correct way to show off his glory.

I was very impressed with these new Jada Toys releases, and it makes me excited for what else is to come. With releases like the upcoming Deluxe Dracula, Jada Toys showed fans that the legacy of the Universal Monsters brand can live on. I do love the NECA brand, but these figures are reasonably priced, the accessories are on point, the articulation is fluid, and at a 6" scale, they go with plenty of other figures out there. After getting my hands on these, I will be finishing off the Jada Toys Universal Monsters set, as they all need to showcased. All of these Universal Monsters releases and more can be found right here, and be sure to stay tuned for more spooky Jada Toys reveals as they come; stay spooky, my friends.