Universal Monsters Wolfman Howls at the Moon with Jada Toys

The Universal Monster brand has really started to pick up with the special release NECA figure with TMNT-crossovers and their main line. However, they are not the only ones dishing out some sweet and deadly Universal Monsters figures. Jada Toys keep the horror alive with their 6" figures with legends like Frankenstein, Dracula, Bride of Frankenstein, and even the Creature from the Black Lagoon. Another monster is howling at the moon with Jada Toys latest release with the Wolfman! Inspired by his on-screen appearance, Wolfman features 20 points of articulation and comes with swappable parts like a secondary head, as well as accessories. The night is about to get a fierce new release, and I am glad Jada Toys is continuing their Universal Monsters line. These figures are simplistic, nicely detailed, and some with a nice set of swappable parts and accessories to capture plenty of iconic scenes. The Wolfman is priced at $24.99, and can be pre-ordered right here for an early December 2022 release.

"Do you believe in werewolves? You might if the moon is bright. Inspired by the 1941 classic The Wolfman is an authentically licensed 6" action figure. This collectible features highly detailed sculpt and premium painted details. The Wolfman's fully articulated form comes with an alternate head and multiple accessories. The Wolfman joins the pack of Jada Toys' Universal Monsters action figures collection. Also available are Frankenstein, Dracula, Bride of Frankenstein, Creature from the Black Lagoon, and the Invisible Man."

GENUINE: This Wolfman 6" figure is authentically licensed and celebrates the almost 100-year legacy of the brand

ICONIC WOLFMAN CHARACTER: Clothing, accessories, and pose inspired by classic Universal Monsters

ENHANCEMENTS: Over 20 points of articulation, highly detailed sculpt and premium paint detail

INSPIRED PACKAGING: All Monsters figures come in collectible, branding packing. Place all boxed figures in the set together to create a branded scene

HIGHLY POSEABLE WITH CLASSIC DETAILING: Fully articulated and highly posable, includes alternate head sculpt and multiple accessories