Unparalleled Universe Unshackles the Power of Odious with Kickstarter

A new and original toy world is explored, Unparalleled Universe has announced a new Kickstarter featuring a brand new action figure

The world is changing, and some toy collectors are starting to look for some new and incredible original releases. Kickstarter has been an excellent platform for toy companies to dish out some impressive lines right to the fans. Some iconic toy lines have started on Kickstarter with Plunderlings, Mythic Legions, and Savage Crucible. Well, a new contender has arrived as Odious the Living Curse is ready to come home. This is an original character that was created by YouTuber Unparalleled Universe, aka Wade Merrick ( check out his channel here!). This toy collector is bringing his passion for toys to life with an original 1/12 action figure for Odious.

Unparalleled Universe says that this Living Curse walks the Earth, taking down the things that go bump in the night. Odious will be 6" tall, will be fully articulated, and comes with four head sculpts as well as six pairs of hands! He will also feature fabric clothing that can be removed for customization and a signature Skull Mace Weapon. This is a truly fun and unique figure that will stand out in any growing toy collection. Odious is walking on the line of Mezco Toyz, and that is a compliment and will fit perfectly with those releases. The asking price is also similar to Mezco for $80, which is steep but might be worth it in the end. Collectors can check out the Living Curse and his crowd-funding campaign right here with a goal of $130,000 and a July 16 end date.

Odious the Living Curse Urges Your Support

"Odious is an original character created by ME! (AKA Wade Merrick) of Unparalleled Universe! I have been reviewing and discussing action figures on YouTube (check out my channel here!) since 2015 and have always wanted to make figures based on my own characters, and Odious will be the first!!! Let me tell you a little bit about him before we look at the figure… Odious takes influence from some of my favorite comic book characters as well as classic movie monsters and I am beyond excited to introduce you to his world!"

"So long ago that he cannot even recall his birth name, Odious was once a man who sacrificed his soul in order to save his people, little did he know that in making this sacrifice he sentenced himself to eternal torment. Cursed to live lives that aren't his as an unwilling parasite consuming the bodies of those unlucky enough to shed blood upon his stone remains. Those who do so, must give up their place on this earth to ODIOUS THE LIVING CURSE!!!!"

The Odious Figure Rundown:

1:12 Scale Figure

Fully Articulated Odious Figure

6 Sets of Hands

4 Unique Head Sculpts

4 Articles of Clothing (Jeans,Flannel Jacket, Flannel Jacket without sleeves,Black Overcoat)

Skull Mace Weapon For BASHING ALL MANNER OR MONSTERS!!!!

Odious will feature removable clothing for additional customization possibilities!!

