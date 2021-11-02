Vampires Arise with New Good Smile Company Nendoroid Dolls

October might be over, but monsters never sleep as Good Smile Company reveals their newest set of adorable Nendoroid Dolls. These dolls arise in the night and are ready for some blood with not one but two new original Vampire characters named Milla and Camus. These Nendoroid dolls feature the classic Nendoroid head sculpt but have a new doll-like doll with higher articulation and will allow for swappable outfits. Each Vampire comes with its own unique eerie outfits that will include capes, boots, vests, and gender specific designs with a skirt or pants. You can never get enough original figures, and these designs are pretty great, and the fabric elements really will make it stand out compared to other figures. These blood-suckers are set to hunt in October 2022, with both priced at $68.99, and pre-orders for Milla are found here and Camus right here.

"A new original character, "Vampire: Camus", joins the Nendoroid Doll series! The Nendoroid Doll series of palm-sized action figures feature the same heads as standard Nendoroids, but alternate doll-like bodies that are highly articulated and can easily be dressed-up into different outfits. The next original character to join the Nendoroid Doll series is Vampire: Camus, a noble and wise older-brother-like character. He can be displayed without his cape to show off his charming idol-like outfit underneath. The head part of the Nendoroid Doll can easily be switched with those of previously released Nendoroids, allowing you to dress up your favorite characters in an all new outfit!"

"The next original character to join the Nendoroid Doll series is Vampire: Milla, a sly and mischievous younger-sister-like character. She can be displayed without her cape to show off her charming idol-like outfit underneath. The head part of the Nendoroid Doll can easily be switched with those of previously released Nendoroids, allowing you to dress up your favorite characters in an all new outfit!"