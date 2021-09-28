Venom Gets a Carnage Twist with Hot Toys Designer Artist Mix Figure

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is almost here, and fans are pretty excited to finally see Carnage hit the big screen for the first time. It looks like Hot Toys is also preparing for the occasion, as reveals their new Venom Artist Mix Figure that is designed after the iconic red symbiote. Ring him both symbioses for the price of one with this truly deadly combination that showcases the brute power of Venom but the blood red appetite of Carnage. Standing roughly 13.4" tall, this mighty behemoth is loaded with detail from black veins to that iconic spider logo on his chest.

The red deco on Venom is quite the sight to behold and will easily stand out compared to other black and white symbiote designs. Venom will feature 8 points of articulation, two head sculpts and will even glow in the dark. Set to release in Spring 2022, the Venom Artist Mix Figure – Carnage Red- Hot Toys collectible does not have a pre-order just yet. Fans will be able to find most Hot Toys releases right here through Sideshow, and be sure to check out Let There Be Carnage this Friday (October 1, 2021).

"Hot Toys has been taking steps towards collaborating with renowned artists and designers to bring diversity into the figure collectibles. Working with Hiroto Ohkubo together, Hot Toys is thrilled to unveil Venom (Carnage Red Version) Artist Mix Figure Designed by INSTINCTOY that captures Carnage's malice and violent instincts in one display! Available only in selected markets."

"Skillfully crafted based on the appearance of the alien symbiote from pages of Marvel Comics, the figure takes a slightly different approach by adding classic features of Carnage, portrays the ominous presence of Carnage with a hulking physique measures approximately 34cm in height, coved in crimson red color scheme and piano black tendons on glow-in-the-dark material, web-like patterns in black stretched across chest, newly painted interchangeable heads sculpts including one grinning head sculpt and one with long sprawling tongue. Designed to be a semi-articulated collectible with the ability to perform head, arm, wrist, waist, and ankle movements."

Venom (Carnage Red Version) Artist Mix Figure Designed by INSTINCTOY's special features:

Japanese graphic designer and illustrator, Hiroto Ohkubo of INSTINCTOY's distinctive art style mixes with the design of Venom and features of Carnage from Marvel Comics

Magnetic attachable head sculpts with creamy eyes and sharp teeth, highly accurate facial expressions with detailed skin texture

One (1) newly painted head sculpt with long protruding tongue

One (1) newly painted interchangeable grinning head sculpt

Approximately 34cm tall

8 points of articulations including head, arms, wrists, waist and ankles

Giant muscular crimson red gradient-skinned body featuring detailed skin texture, highlighted with tendons in piano black

Crafted with vinyl material and glow-in-the dark material

Available only in selected markets