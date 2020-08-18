New Venom Marvel Legends Wave Announced with Venompool BAF

Today during the Hasbro Pulse Marvel Legends live stream event they unveiled their new Venom wave of figures. This wave is packed with some amazing sinister and symbiotic characters as five figures are revealed: Carnage, Phage, Morbius, Gwenom, and Mile Morales. Each figure will come with its own unique build-a-figure component to let collectors build the devastating Venompool. This massive monster combines the skills and training of Deadpool with the rage and bloodthirst of Venom. The BAF is inspired by its appearances in the mobile game Contest of Champions and a worthy figure for any Venom fans. The whole Marvel Legends fans are packed with some great detail and accessories like an Absolute Carnage head for Carnage and symbiotic blade weapons for Phage. There are also two Marvel Legends figures from the animated Spider-Man series Spider-Man: Maximum Venom with venomized versions of Ghost-Spider (Gwenom) and Miles Morales.

All of these figures are set to release this year in November 2020 and are all priced at $19.99. Pre-orders for the Marvel Legends Venom Series are already live and can be found here. Collectors will need all 5 figures to get the Venompool BAF so make sure you get those pre-orders in. Fans will also want to check to the Marvel Legends Venom figure featured the appearance of the 2018 film here.

"When the Venom symbiote attaches to Gwen Stacy, she gains extreme new powers as Ghost-Spider. Twisted criminal Cletus Kasady sows chaos in the streets as the bloodthirsty villain Carnage. Michael Morbius, the living vampire, prowls the night tortured by his life-sustaining thirst. The Phage symbiote gives its host the ability to forge incredibly dangerous bladed weapons to attack its victims. When the Venom symbiote attaches to Miles Morales, he gains extreme new powers."

