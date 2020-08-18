Venom (2018) Movie Gets It's Own Marvel Legends Figure from Hasbro

Hasbro is taking us back two years to 2018 with their newest cinematic Marvel Legends figure. From the Sony film Venom with Tom Hardy, the on-screen appearance of the character comes to life. This figure is the first cinematic character outside of the FOX X-Men film series to get the Legends treatment. Venom is featured with a shiny paint scheme, new body design from the film, and stands quite large with a 7-8" height. Venom will get an extra pair of hands and a secondary head letting collectors switch between tongue out or teeth showing faces. This is one figure that Venom fans will want in their collection as its a new design, looks, and all around badass.

The Venom film was a very interesting take on the Spider-Man anti-hero and definitely deserves a sequel. The design of that version is unique and I'm glad the Marvel Legends team is giving him his own figure. The Marvel Legends Series Venom (2018) Film figure from Hasbro will be priced at $19.99. The figure is set to be on the hunt once again in November 2020 and pre-orders are already live and can be found here. Don't forget to check out some of the other Marvel Legends Venom figures also coming soon and enhance your symbiotic collection today.

"Failed reporter Eddie Brock is hijacked by an alien entity that takes a liking to Earth and decides to protect it. With over 80 years of comic book and movie history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing in displayable collectibles. From figures to vehicles to premium roleplay items, the Marvel Legends Series offers elite character-inspired product for Marvel fans and collectors. Additional figures each sold separately."

Includes: figure and 3 accessories.

Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this 6-inch-scale Venom, inspired by the character from Marvel entertainment.

Venom figure features premium design, detail, and articulation for posing and display in a Marvel collection.

This quality 6-inch Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Venom, Venom figure features multiple points of articulation and is a great addition to any action figure collection.

