Video Game Inspired Gargoyles Goliath Figure Revealed by NECA A new Gargoyles figure is on the way from NECA as thing are getting digital with an inspired deco from the 1990 video game

The Disney's Gargoyles action figure line from NECA continues to rule the night, with most of the beasts already getting unleashed. Plenty of Gargoyle members have awaken from their rocky slumber, and now NECA has a rerelease on their hands. This is not just any release, though, as this new Ultimate Goliath features a special deco that pays tribute to the classic Gargoyles 1990s video game. Not only does Goliath get two heads, but he will come with both extended and closed wings. NECA has also styled the packaging right off of the game's original box art. This version does change up the original, and it is nice to see both wing sets included with this version instead of snagging up another figure for the piece. Embrace the dark with this impressive figure that comes in at 8″ tall and has a whopping wingspan of 16 inches. Add this new special video game inspired Gargoyles figure to your collection in May for $47.99. Pre-orders are already live, and collectors can find him right here.

Gargoyles Goliath Gets a 90's Video Game Deco

"Gargoyles rule the night! Arguably the best gothic cartoon of the 1990s, Gargoyles followed an ancient clan of gargoyles transported to modern-day Manhattan when their Scottish castle is relocated. This Ultimate Goliath action figure features special deco that's a tribute to the classic 1990s video game and comes in packaging styled like the original game box! Goliath stands approximately 8" tall, with a wingspan of 16 inches. The figure features full articulation, including on wings and tail, and comes with closed wings and interchangeable head and hands. Display-friendly window box packaging with opening flap."

Product Features

8 inches (20.32cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the Gargoyles video game

Highly articulated

Window box packaging

Box Contents

Goliath figure

2 Head sculpts

Open wings

Folded wings

