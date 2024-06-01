Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: , ,

Vincent Price: The Master of Horror Figure Arrives from NECA 

The Master of Horror himself has arrived from NECA as the Merchant of Menace aka Vincent Price is coming to the Ultimates line

Renowned as the Master of Horror, Vincent Price's legendary status in the world of cinematic horror is being celebrated by NECA by giving him his very own Ultimate 7″  figure. Price's iconic career spanned decades, captivating audiences with his distinctive voice and unforgettable performances in classic horror films such as House of Wax, The Fly, House on Haunted Hill, and so much more. His influence on the genre remains unparalleled, and now fans can bring him home with a brand new figure that captures the legacy of the Master of Horror.

NECA has captured Price's likeness with remarkable precision here and has even included three different head sculpts that capture the actor throughout the years. As a horror icon, he has plenty of fun, spooky accessories that reflect his career with a raven, a skull, a black cat, a candlestick, and some more elegant pieces like a teacup with a saucer, cigarettes, one of his cookbooks, and even a stack of records. This collectible not only honors Vincent Price's enduring legacy but also celebrates the timeless impact he has had on the world of horror. NECA has the Vincent Price Ultimate priced at $37.99; he is set for an October 2024 release and pre-orders on live on sites like BBTS.

Vincent Price: The Master of Horror Ultimate Figure from NECA

"Darkness falls across the land… The "Merchant of Menace" is finally joining NECA's Ultimates line! A horror and camp icon with an unmistakable voice, the incomparable Vincent Price appeared in more than 100 films during his lifetime. However, this Master of Horror wasn't just an actor of stage, radio, and screen; he was also an art historian and gourmet cook! Celebrate his unique legacy with this 7-inch scale Ultimate Vincent Price action figure."

"It comes complete with three interchangeable heads and neckties to mix and match his iconic looks throughout the years. (It's like three figures in one!) Other spooky accessories include interchangeable hands, raven with alternate "perch" forearm, skull, black cat, candlestick, teacup and saucer, cigarettes, cookbook, and a stack of records. Comes in collector-friendly, Ultimate five-panel window box packaging."

