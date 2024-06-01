Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: horror, NECA, Vincent Price
Vincent Price: The Master of Horror Figure Arrives from NECA
The Master of Horror himself has arrived from NECA as the Merchant of Menace aka Vincent Price is coming to the Ultimates line
Article Summary
Vincent Price: The Master of Horror Ultimate Figure from NECA
"Darkness falls across the land… The "Merchant of Menace" is finally joining NECA's Ultimates line! A horror and camp icon with an unmistakable voice, the incomparable Vincent Price appeared in more than 100 films during his lifetime. However, this Master of Horror wasn't just an actor of stage, radio, and screen; he was also an art historian and gourmet cook! Celebrate his unique legacy with this 7-inch scale Ultimate Vincent Price action figure."
"It comes complete with three interchangeable heads and neckties to mix and match his iconic looks throughout the years. (It's like three figures in one!) Other spooky accessories include interchangeable hands, raven with alternate "perch" forearm, skull, black cat, candlestick, teacup and saucer, cigarettes, cookbook, and a stack of records. Comes in collector-friendly, Ultimate five-panel window box packaging."