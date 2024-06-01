Vincent Price: The Master of Horror Figure Arrives from NECA 

Renowned as the Master of Horror, Vincent Price's legendary status in the world of cinematic horror is being celebrated by NECA by giving him his very own Ultimate 7″ figure. Price's iconic career spanned decades, captivating audiences with his distinctive voice and unforgettable performances in classic horror films such as House of Wax, The Fly, House on Haunted Hill, and so much more. His influence on the genre remains unparalleled, and now fans can bring him home with a brand new figure that captures the legacy of the Master of Horror.

NECA has captured Price's likeness with remarkable precision here and has even included three different head sculpts that capture the actor throughout the years. As a horror icon, he has plenty of fun, spooky accessories that reflect his career with a raven, a skull, a black cat, a candlestick, and some more elegant pieces like a teacup with a saucer, cigarettes, one of his cookbooks, and even a stack of records. This collectible not only honors Vincent Price's enduring legacy but also celebrates the timeless impact he has had on the world of horror. NECA has the Vincent Price Ultimate priced at $37.99; he is set for an October 2024 release and pre-orders on live on sites like BBTS.