Wallace and Gromit Figurines Arrive Exclusive to Licensed to Charm

The Legacy stop-motion heroes Wallace and Gromit live on once again with some brand-new collectibles. Coming to collectors handmade right from the UK comes two officially-licensed Aardman merchandise from the jewelry company Licensed to Charm. This lovely store is branding out from their usual jewelry to create some fantastic mini figurines that are bronze and hand-finished with a gorgeous antique patina color. Coming in roughly just under an inch tall, Wallace and Gromit are faithfully recreated in charm form right before your eyes.

The amount of tiny detail on these figurines is remarkable and will be a beautiful little company for any of you Wallace and Gromit-themed adventures. These little guys are packaged in a signature branded jewelry box and come in at roughly $42 each. It has been quite a some time since we have seen new Wallace and Gromit collectibles, so if you are a dedicated fan or Aardman enthusiast, then this is the set for you. Licensed to Charm has this dynamic duo up for purchase right now, with Wallace here and Gromit here.

Wallace and Gromit Go Bronze with Licensed to Charm

"Fancy a cuppa, old chum? Fans of Aardman animated classics are sure to go crackers for this Wallace Bronze figurine, based on the eccentric, cheese-loving inventor. This intricate Wallace figurine has been cast from bronze and hand-finished with an antique patina. Wallace is captured in his iconic attire of shirt, brown wool trousers, a knitted pullover and a tie. You'd be crackers not adding it to your Wallace & Gromit collection!"

"Oh 'eck, Gromit – what a cracking likeness! This new Gromit figurine is based upon the hugely popular characater in the Wallace & Gromit animations. Celebrate the beloved character of Gromit with this limit edition Gromit-shaped figurine. This intricate Gromit figurine has been cast from bronze and hand-finished with an antique patina to look just like Gromit as he appears in the classic Aardman animations."