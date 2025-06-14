Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Star Wars: Visions Ronin Returns to Hasbro with New Black Series

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they unveiled their newest set of Star Wars collectibles from around Saga

Article Summary Hasbro reveals a new Star Wars: Visions Black Series figure of the Ronin in full color for collectors.

The Ronin features premium design, articulation, and comes with his iconic lightsaber and blaster.

Pre-orders for The Ronin open June 16, 2025, at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, and other Fan Channel retailers.

This release hints at more Star Wars: Visions characters joining The Black Series in the future.

The Ronin from Season 1 of Star Wars: Visions was a captivating reimagining of a galaxy far, far away through the lens of Japanese folklore. Appearing in the episode "The Duel," this mysterious figure is revealed to be a former Sith warrior turned wandering protector. Wielding a red-bladed katana-style lightsaber and cloaked in tattered robes, the Ronin brings a more traditional take on samurai cinema energy to the galaxy of Star Wars. Hasbro has already given Star Wars collectors an impressive The Black Series of The Ronin for Celebration 2025, featuring his signature droid and a black and white deco.

However, it appears that a new Fan Channel release of The Ronin is coming and in color from Hasbro for The Black Series. Return to Star Wars: Visions with this fun release that comes with his red lightsaber with sheath, and a blaster. It is nice to see another version of The Ronin arrive, and hopefully, that means our Visions The Black Series figures are on the way. Pre-orders for The Ronin are set to arrive on June 16, 2025, at 1 PM EST on Fan Channel sites like Hasbro Pulse.

Star Wars: Vision – The Black Series The Ronin (Colored Version)

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 | Pre-order on June 16 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse, Amazon and Fan Channel retailers; Available Fall 2025). STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES lets fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to comic books, movies, and series."

"The Ronin figure is inspired by the animated series on Disney+. STAR WARS fans can display this 6-inch-scale figure including premium design and deco, plus multiple articulation points — in their collections. Comes with a character-inspired accessory for dynamic posing on fan shelves. Look for more STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-inch action figures to recreate your favorite scenes — or imagine your own (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

