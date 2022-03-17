Walmart Collector Con Returns with Exclusives Debuting March 24 & 25

Walmart has revealed that their Walmart Collector Con returns in 2022 on March 24th and 25th. The event will consist of two days of collectible debuting online with in-stock and pre-orders. Last year's event was quite the performance with exclusive heavy hitters like Marvel Legends Compound Hulk, a huge selection of Pop Vinyls like What If…? Party Thor, and some sweet Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Clone Wars reveals. We are just now getting our hands on the Star Wars Clone Wars figures, so be prepared to wait for most of these pre-orders to drop by the end of the year. Walmart has teased a couple of reveals for the event below, like a Funko Pop Amazing Spider-Man Cover Art, LEGO Star Wars Trash Compactor, and a Suicide Squad Box set?! All this and more will debut online at 10 AM EST on 3/24 right here! Read all about the event below and set those alarms, happy hunting.

"The hottest collector's event of the season is back! Walmart's Collector Con is here again for two days of new releases and exclusive launches from March 24 – 25. Collector Con will feature the most exclusive and sought-after collector items from top brands and franchises including Funko, Star Wars, Marvel, Hot Wheels, Batman, Nintendo, LEGO, Pokémon, Barbie and more. This year, fans can shop a variety of action figures, vehicles, dolls, sport and game trading cards, including over 60 Walmart exclusive products such as:

GI Joe Retro Cardback Character, Mars

Jurassic World Off-Road Vehicle

Suicide Squad 5-Pack Collector Box

Funko POP Cover Art: Amazing Spider-Man

Funko POP Broadway: Hamilton, King George

LEGO Star Wars The Trash Compactor Diorama

The festivities begin Thursday, March 24 with multiple chances for fans to get their hands on products for the first time starting at 7am, 12pm and 5pm PST over the course of the two-day event. And for those gearing up for the next chapter of Collector Con, the limited-edition series will continue this year with additional events in July and October, timed to the San Diego and New York Comic Con events, respectively. Check out all of the details on Walmart.com."