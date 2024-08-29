Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: image comics, junkyard joe, mezco toyz

War Awaits as Mezco Toyz Debuts New Junkyard Joe One:12 Collective

Coming to life from the hit comic book series Junkyard Joe, Mezco Toyz is bringing the robotic solider to life for the first time

If you are not reading the Geiger comic by Image Comics, then you are missing out on some truly incredible stories. Created by Geoff Johns and Gary Frank, this universe has a more grounded and realistic take on heroes and villains, and it all started with Geiger. Since then, more spin-offs have arrived, including the arrival of the robotic soldier with a human-like known as Junkyard Joe. Originally deployed during the Vietnam War, Joe's mission was to be an unfeeling, unstoppable killing machine. However, he gradually started to bond with the human soldiers in the company around him, questioning the idea of what makes someone or something human.

Mezco Toyz is now giving this universe its very first collectible with a Junkyard Joe One: 12 Collective figure. Releasing as a Mezco Toyz Exclusive, this figure comes right off the pages of the Image Comics series and comes with plenty of accessories. War awaits Joe with war-themed accessories like cigarettes, canteens, cups, grenades, knives, and a few guns. This is a sweet figure, and hopefully, more Image Comics releases from the Gieger Universe are coming in the future. Junkyard Joe is priced at $112, he is set to release in 8-12 weeks and is still up for pre-order only on Mezco Toyz.

Mezco Toyz One:12 Collective Junkyard Joe

"Ten-HUT! Straight from the sellout miniseries and ready for battle—Junkyard Joe deploys into the One:12 Collective! Decked out in full military gear, the One:12 Collective Junkyard Joe is prepared for active duty with his helmet, jungle fatigues uniform with a chest harness, belt, and gun holster. The relentless robot soldier is fully armed with a powerful arsenal, including a gun, landmine, grenades, a bayonet knife that can be assembled to his rifle, and more."

"But that's not all—Joe also carries military essentials like dog tags, a chocolate bar, a tin cup, and a canteen, ensuring he's always combat-ready. The silent soldier has emerged as a key figure in the world of The Unnamed, a group of seemingly desperate heroes who—both together and separately throughout time—must fight a Great Evil."

