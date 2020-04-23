We Are Groot with New Marvel Legends Evolution Figure

Posted on | by Tyler Roberts

Marvel Legends has started to reel out some older Build a Figures as solo releases. This time Guardians of the Galaxy Groot is next with a special Evolutions 3-pack featuring phases of our beloved tree. This set is the same as the 2017 Toys R Us exclusive figure but this time it will get getting a general public release. This figure included three figures in total with a smiling Groot, potted Groot, and the lil tike Groom from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. The main figure stands 9 inches tall with the other two at 1 inch each.

Fas who missed the original 2017 Groot release will be very happy to get their hands on this figure side the demise of Toys R Us. He is nicely detailed and will tower over the rest of your Marvel Legends collection. The smile is slightly creepy and I almost prefer the original BAF from the original Guardians Legends release. Pre-orders are already live for the Groot Evolution 3-Pack and is set at $21.99. They are expected to ship out in September and they can be found here.

Marvel Legends Groot Evolutions Pack from Hasbro
Marvel Legends Evolution 3-pack, photo courtesy from Hasbro.

"From potted prodigy to towering tree-like humanoid, Groot uses powers of regeneration to become a legendary defender of intergalactic justice. Groot gets a growth sprout – er, spurt – with this Groot Evolution 3-pack from the Marvel Legends Series, featuring 3 Groot figures in 3 different sizes. Imagine giving the galaxy something to root for with the 9-inch Groot figure, modeled after Groot in his adult form. Then, pretend to meet him as just a sapling with the included 2 1-inch figures, which stand as reminders that inside every tree there is…an even smaller tree. Featuring 3 figures with movie-inspired design and detail, the Groot Evolution pack from the Marvel Legends Series is an epic addition to any collection of legendary heroes."

About Tyler Roberts

He has been the Collectibles Editor since late 2019. Funko Funatic, Historian, Air Force Veteran, and dedicated collector of many things.

twitter   envelope  