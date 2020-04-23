We Are Groot with New Marvel Legends Evolution Figure

Marvel Legends has started to reel out some older Build a Figures as solo releases. This time Guardians of the Galaxy Groot is next with a special Evolutions 3-pack featuring phases of our beloved tree. This set is the same as the 2017 Toys R Us exclusive figure but this time it will get getting a general public release. This figure included three figures in total with a smiling Groot, potted Groot, and the lil tike Groom from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. The main figure stands 9 inches tall with the other two at 1 inch each.

Fas who missed the original 2017 Groot release will be very happy to get their hands on this figure side the demise of Toys R Us. He is nicely detailed and will tower over the rest of your Marvel Legends collection. The smile is slightly creepy and I almost prefer the original BAF from the original Guardians Legends release. Pre-orders are already live for the Groot Evolution 3-Pack and is set at $21.99. They are expected to ship out in September and they can be found here.

"From potted prodigy to towering tree-like humanoid, Groot uses powers of regeneration to become a legendary defender of intergalactic justice. Groot gets a growth sprout – er, spurt – with this Groot Evolution 3-pack from the Marvel Legends Series, featuring 3 Groot figures in 3 different sizes. Imagine giving the galaxy something to root for with the 9-inch Groot figure, modeled after Groot in his adult form. Then, pretend to meet him as just a sapling with the included 2 1-inch figures, which stand as reminders that inside every tree there is…an even smaller tree. Featuring 3 figures with movie-inspired design and detail, the Groot Evolution pack from the Marvel Legends Series is an epic addition to any collection of legendary heroes."