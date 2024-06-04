Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: disney lorcana, Ravensburger

We Dive Down to Explore Disney Lorcana's Ursula's Return

A new collection of Disney Lorcana collectibles have arrived as the latest set as Ursula’s Return has finally made a splash on shelves

Ravensburger is back with another addition to their impressive and remarkable Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game. The new release has just hit retailer stores, as fans dive deep down to take down the evil sea witch with Ursula's Return. We have covered Disney Lorcana since its launch back in August 2023, and this release has been the quietest of all the sets. This is not a bad thing either, Local Card Shops and retailers are now getting a steady stream of products, allowing fans to continue to expand their decks and collections. It seems that a lot of focus lately has been on the new Disney Lorcana Championship and Tournaments that feature some incredible rewards. However, the game keeps going, and this new release dives deep with plenty of fun packed inside of it.

Thanks to our incredible friends at Ravensburger, we were able to get a Disney Lorcana – Ursula's Return to open. This box is similar to the previous releases like Into the Inklands with themed artwork all over the box and includes 6 ink-themed card dividers, a spin-dial for Lore counting, dice, and 8 Booster Packs. The artwork on these packs focuses on Sisu from Raya and the Last Dragon, along with Ursula and Ariel from The Little Mermaid. This set is very ocean-heavy, with plenty of The Little Mermaid fun from young and old versions of King Triton, new songs, and plenty of dark magic to enhance the sea witches' power. New franchises also arrive in Ursula's Return, including the debut of the Madrigal Family from the Disney film Encanto, which had a nice presence in our Trove.

While nothing crazy was found inside our Disney Lorcana Trove, it is always a pleasure to see the incredible artwork put into these cards. We did have a blast opening up each Booster Pack and even had a triple mermaid pull with Ariel – Treasure Collector, Ariel – Sonic Warrior, and a Holographic Ariel – Determined Mermaid all in one pack. Some of the other fun pulls were Pegasus and Hercules from Disney's Hercules, Rajah from Aladdin, and Ursula as Vanessa. As a Disney fan, these cards are packed with nostalgia, memories, and love, capturing the magic of all things Disney. Disney Lorcana – Ursula's Return is another incredible set, and fans can find Troves like this in stores now and online right now!

