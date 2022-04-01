We Get Up Close with the RSVLTS x Spider-Man Tee Collection

This year kicks off the 60th anniversary of a number of superheroes that made their debut in Marvel Comics. One of which is the sensational, the spectacular, and the amazing one-of-a-kind wall-crawling menace known as Spider-Man! Of course, that means we will get plenty of new and incredible collectibles to celebrate with comics, figures, statues, and so much more. One of the coolest drops I've seen so far has been the special RSVTLS x Marvel Comics tee collaboration featuring Spider-Man. RSVLTS dropped their new collection last week, and boy what an absolutely incredible drop it was with five web-themed designs; you can view the full launch right here. However, we did get to get some shirts in hand, and we just wanted to show off how much talent RSVTLS puts into their shirts designs and why every collector needs one.

Spider-Man is easily my all-time favorite hero, and I even wrote my college thesis on the wall-crawler himself. As a fan, I always love to show my appreciation for him, and you can't get better than some sweet and stylish shirts. The entire wave of button-downs was truly something special with love for Miles Morales, Venom, and Spider-Man history. We have done a lot of work with RSVTLS, and everything they have put out will brighten up your spirits and your wardrobe. As for the shirts, Miles Morales is fairly new to comics, so it's nice to see him get some time to shine is this wave. Both feature Spider-Man in his red and black suit, and it's up to you if you nat him swinging in the day or night.

Some of my favorite shirts in this line are obviously The Meme which has gained a lot of popularity; especially when it appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home. With Spiders returning from the 60s, this light blue shirt pops with the Spider-Men spread across it. The same can be said for the Amazing Fantasy #15 tees that pay tribute to the birth of Spider-Man with the Marvel Comics issue that started it all. Its design shows off panels from the iconic first issue along with the main cover spaced out nicely, almost making you part of the comic itself when wearing it. Venom also got his own tee from RSVLTS with a symbiote deco and Venom's face hidden throughout. Venom has gone from villain to hero over the past couple of years, so it makes sense to give him some love in this line.

Ever since I first got my hands on an RSVLTS KUNUFLEX Button-Down tee, I have been in love with the company ever since. Not only are they comfortable and stylish, but they are loaded with character that a dedicated fan or a subtle fan could really enjoy. This might sound like an advertisement or sponsored ad, but it is not, as collectors always need to look good. Whether it's a movie premiere, convention, date, high school reunion, and hunting for those sweet toys, RSVLTS has you covered. RSVLTS has plenty more Marvel Comics goodies coming to us over the year, and they even dished out another Marvel collar which can be seen right here. Fans and collectors can check out all these shirts and so much more right here with sizes between XS – 4XL as well as Youth and Women's styles. Bring some nerdy style to your next event, and stay tuned for more fantastic tee announcements from RSVLTS as they come! Go Web Go!