We Got Our Hands on the Spider-Man x Cinnamon Toast Crunch Boxes

This year mark's the 60th anniversary of The Amazing Spider-Man at Marvel Comics. Spider-Man made his grand entrance in Amazing Fantasy #15 in June 1962, changing the world forever. To celebrate the Beyond Amazing initiative is underway, giving fans new stores, collectibles, apparel, and more. It looks like this initiative has worked its way to your favorite breakfast food as a new Spider-Man x Cinnamon Toast Crunch collab is here. The original General Mills coverage can be found here, but thanks to General Mills, we were able to get our hands on one of these boxes.

Spider-Man's Newest Collab is a Sweet Cinnamon Treat

This beauty faithfully recreates the iconic Amazing Fantasy #15 artwork with some delightful Canna-Mini fun. The thing that really makes this item a worthy web-slinging collectible is the special fifth panel. On the back of the box, a nicely summarized original of Spider-Man is recaptured here, showing off some panels of the origin story. For cereal fans, this is a first of its kind, and it really does make some fun and nice artwork that adult and kid collectors can appreciate. It is an impressive collab like his that really shows the reach that our friend's neighborhood webhead can reach.

The Spider-Man x Cinnamon Toast Crunch boxes are set to release exclusively at Walmart on October 20. It is unclear if these will be an online-only drop or if some will arrive in-store. Either way, this a nice and fun Spider-Man collab that will be fun for both adult and kid collectors. I hope we see more of these comic book packs in the future, with more Marvel heroes getting their origins retold on boxes like this. This year also marks the 60th anniversary of Thor and the Hulk, and I would love to see some Cinna-Mini Gamma action. The Beyond Amazing Initiative will continue throughout 2022, so stay tuned for more Spider-Man collectibles as they come.