Toy Story Pizza Planet Alien Delivers Pizza with Mattel SDCC

Toy Story is hitting it's 25th Anniversary this year, and Mattel celebrates the event with its own SDCC 2020 exclusive. Coming out of their Alien Remix figure line, this Alien is getting behind the wheel and ready to deliver some Pizza Planet. Mattel was kind enough to send over one of their amazing SDCC 2020 Exclusive Alien Remix figures, and he is definitely out of this world. This is one figure I personally was looking forward too since Mattel announced it. So let us not wait any longer and have ourselves a little Alien pizza party.

For starters, SDCC 2020 exclusive comes in a unique Pizza Planet box. The box features grease stains, pizza toppings, and the Pizza Planet logo. The packaging on this Toy Story collectible definitely caught my eye just from Mattel being able to capture that greasy pizza box effect. Not only does it bring the box toile, but it enhances the figure within. Upon opening the box, collectors and fans get to see a very well done Pizza Planet truck. The cardboard truck features a solid plastic spaceship on the top and is very detailed for it just being cardboard. Just like in the Toy Story, Mattel captured all the correct details and is out and ready for some pizza deliveries. However, it's a driver that really matters as it is one of the iconic aliens from the film who is dressed in a Pizza Planet delivery outfit.

I'm am unclear on how to safely take him out without messing up the amazing detail on the Toy Story Pizza Planet truck. There is a flap underneath that I believe can pull the alien out of the truck. Without taking the risk, we are deciding to keep his in his truck. Mattel put a lot of fantastic detail and effort into this whole presentation of this figure and we love it. It is one of my favorite reveals from their entire San Diego Comic Con 2020 exclusives. This is one collectible that is unique, fun, and a perfect summer convention exclusive. Toy Story and Pixar fans will want to add this figure to their growing collection. We do want to thank Mattel for sending us this amazing collectible to show off to you guys. Fans can find more Alien Remix collectibles from Mattel here and keep your eye for from third-party sellers to get your hand on this sold-out SDCC 2020 Pizza Planet Alien Remix figure.