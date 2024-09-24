Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

We Unbox a Hasbro Transformers One Press Box and Talk New Origins

We discuss the new origins of Optimus Prime and Megatron while unboxing some brand new Transformers One figures crafted by Hasbro

Transformers One has finally arrived in theaters and returns fans back to Cybertron once again for a new and fresh story. Fans and collectors get to witness the brand new and updated origin stories of Optimus Prime and Megatron for the next generation. Their origins have evolved dramatically over the years through various Transformers continuities with comics, video games, toys, films, and TV. However, with Transformers One, a fresh new take on their origins has been crafted, showing their story as best friends and working-class miners united in a shared vision of Cybertron's future. Hasbro has done an incredible job bringing this new origin to life and an even better collection of new collectibles to get home.

Thanks to our friends at Hasbro, we are unboxing an impressive box featuring plenty of new Transformers goodies from the new film. As we look through these, we will also be going over the story of origins, including Optimus Prime, whose has been centered around humble origins to the heroic leader of the Autobots. In many iterations, before the Matrix of Leadership, he was just Orion Pax, an archivist on Cybertron. His transformation into Optimus Prime typically occurs after a significant tragedy, like the death of Sentinel Prime in The Transformers: The Movie (1986), which forces him to take on the mantle of leadership. As expected, Hasbro has filled this beauty with plenty of new Optimus and Orion Pax collectibles, including a sweet plush, transforming mask, and let's not forget the Studio Series Transformers One Optimus or the massive Power Flip Optimus that has lights and sound.

Megatron's origins have been depicted in many ways, but the central theme remains the same: he begins as a revolutionary, fighting against the corrupt leadership of Cybertron. The show Transformers: Prime and the video game Transformers: War for Cybertron trilogy, would showcase Megatron as a gladiator on Cybertron who would rise up to change things in his own image and by force. Megatron would soon seek to liberate Cybertron from its oppressive regime, but over time, his aggressive methods led him into direct conflict with Optimus Prime. Megatron also has a few impressive pieces in here, like the Studio Series Transformers One figure and Titan Series style figures that can even transform with D-16, Orion, Bee, and Starscream. The Robot Battlers is also an exciting release, but it indeed captures the ongoing feud of Optimus and Megatron front and center.

Transformers One is an impressive film that reignites the legacy that Optimus Prime, Megatron, and so many others have crafted over the years. People will be impressive with what this film has to offer to both new and old fans of the series. The same goes for these collectibles, which cover kid and adult releases like the 1 Step figures with Bumblebee, Airachnid, and Wheeljack. Seeing Alpha Trion was a fun treat for this box, along with the converting mask, which is just a neat concept and something that can easily be a kid's favorite toy. Each of these is nicely done and is a perfect way to kick off a new generation of Energon-loving kids and keep that love going for faithful fans of the series. All of these can be found in-stores and online, like Walmart and Hasbro Pulse.

