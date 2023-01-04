Welcome the New Year with Loungefly and Their Impressive Bags

Collecting has easily moved outside cards, comics, and toys in the past couple of years. Companies like RSVLTS and Loungefly have made clothing and fashion its very own collecting format. Collectors who want to know more about RSVLTS can read about them here; however, this time, all eyes are on Loungefly. Loungefly is quite known for its impressive lineup of themed bags with Star Wars, Marvel, Disney, and much more under their belt. Each bag tells a story, and a lot of time, effort, and heart are put into these bags. While the holidays are over, we still have plenty of winter months ahead, and with Christmas money burning a hole in your pocket, it might be time for a new slick bag.

As the holidays started, a Pluto Santa Letter Mini Backpack surprisingly showed up just before Christmas from our friends at Loungefly. This was a delightful surprise and it is packed with incredible detail with its special inside lining, 3D elements, and plenty of detail to go around. Getting up close and personal with these bags and being a fan of Disney just shows you how much heart is actually put into these bags. Pluto is just the tip of their winter-themed bags, and many of them are still available for purchase right now with Chip and Dale, Mickey Mouse and Friends, and much more. These bags are more of an extension of our fandoms, and their popularity has easily grown over the past year. Loungefly did state that more men-friendly bags would be arriving this year, as well as an upgrade from their mini design, so stay tuned for more info on those releases.

Showcase Your Fandom and Enhance Your Style for 2023

Showing your fandom has become bigger than ever, and Loungefly has easily helped expand that aspect with fashion. Collectors can find so much from Loungefly and some of the 2022 highlights are still available with Carebears, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Haunted Mansion, Aladdin, and even Miss Minutes. To make things better, ever since Funko purchased Loungefly, the two have created a collector bag that helps assist some Pop like Masters of the Universe, Harry Potter, and Star Wars. It is bags like this that make these pieces more than just backpacks but supporting collectibles that you can love and cherish. Expect more Pop Bags like this around the convention seasons, and you can still snag up that LACC MOTU bundle here. Explore everything Loungefly has to offer right here and start your 2023 right with the perfect bag just for you.

Posted in: Collectibles, Loungefly | Tagged: 2023, funko, loungefly