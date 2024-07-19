Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, x-men

Wield the Phoenix Force with New Marvel Legends Jean Grey Figure

The Marvel Universe awaits as Hasbro is back with some long awaited releases from across the vast and growing comic book world

Article Summary Hasbro unveils new Marvel Legends Jean Grey and Phoenix Force figure.

Iconic X-Men character with deluxe Phoenix Force display accessory.

Pre-orders available now for October 2024 release at $49.99.

Includes 6-inch fully articulated figure, alternate heads, and hands.

Jean Grey becomes one of the most powerful entities in the Marvel Universe when she bonds with the Phoenix Force. First appearing as a starting member of the X-Men in X-Men #1 back in 1963, Jean Grey would soon transform in issue #101, where she would emerge as Phoenix. The Phoenix Force is a cosmic entity that travels the cosmos looking for a host but can corrupt the host due to its massive amounts of power. However, for a short time, Jean Grey was able to control the power and become a power member of the team, and now she and the Phoenix Force get their own deluxe Marvel Legends figure.

Jean is featured in her signature yellow and green phoenix outfit and comes with a pair of swappable hands and two heads. This deluxe release, however, will include a Phoenix Force piece that Jean can attach to, adding more cosmic power to her figure. When assembled, the whole display comes in at 10" tall and will be a worthy addition to any X-Men Marvel Legends collection. Pre-orders are already live on Fan Channels sites, including Hasbro Pulse, for $49.99 with an October 2024 release.

Marvel Legends Series Jean Grey and Phoenix Force

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Jean Grey and Phoenix Force! This collectible Jean Grey figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's X-Men comic book. 6-inch scale (15 cm) Marvel figures are fully articulated with poseable head, arms, and legs. Marvel action figure set comes with non-articulated Phoenix Force piece with flame design. Also comes with 6 accessories, including flame-inspired base that both Jean Grey and Phoenix Force piece can be displayed on."

COMICS-INSPIRED JEAN GREY: This collectible Jean Grey action figure is inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel's X-Men comics

DELUXE DESIGN AND DECO: Deluxe Phoenix Force display comes in a window box package and makes a great addition to any fan's collection

COMICS-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: Officially licensed Hasbro Marvel Legends set comes with 6 accessory pieces, including alternate head, hands, and display base

