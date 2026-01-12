Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Marvel Comics, McFarlane Toys

Win 1:1 Marvel Comics Art with McFarlane Toys Juggernaut 1/10 Statue

The world of Marvel Comics has returned to McFarlane Toys as they have crafted up a new selection of classic comic statue

Article Summary Marvel Comics returns to McFarlane Toys with a new Juggernaut 1/10 scale statue collectible.

Each statue includes a sweepstakes card for a chance to win 1:1 Marvel Comic art by Todd McFarlane.

Juggernaut statue is inspired by his epic Marvel Comics appearance in Spider-Man #16.

Exclusive release at Target for $29.99, featuring detailed design and unique environmental base.

Get ready for some new Marvel Comics statues from McFarlane Toys, and this time, they are bringing one of the X-Men's most unstoppable forces to life. Nothing can stop the Juggernaut, who first appeared in X-Men #12 back in 1965 and was created by the legendary Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. Cain Marko is the stepbrother of Professor Charles Xavier, but despite Juggernaut's mutant family ember, his incredible strength and near-invulnerability are more mystical. Upon an expedition, Cain stumbles across the Crimson Gem of Cyttorak, which transforms him into a force that cannot be stopped once in motion. While often portrayed as a villain, he has occasionally fought alongside heroes, making him a complex antihero in the Marvel Universe.

McFarlane Toys was now ready to capture the power and fury of the Juggernaut with a brand new Target Exclusive 1/10 statue. This Gold Label release captures Cain Marko in all his unstoppable glory, featuring his iconic helmet, textured armor, and a dynamic pose from Marvel Comics Spider-Man #16. On top of this amazing Juggernaut statue, McFarlane has also included a Sweepstakes Card with each statue, with a chance to win a 1:1 piece of Marvel Comic Art by Todd McFarlane! Collectors can already purchase this statue right now for $29.99 exclusively at Target! I'm the Juggernaut!

McFarlane Toys Marvel Collection 1:10 – The Juggernaut

"Superstar artist Todd McFarlane's spectacular run on Spider-Man comes to an end with a cataclysmic showdown that pits Spidey and the mutant heroes of X-Force against the nigh unstoppable Juggernaut!"

Includes a SWEEPSTAKES CARD with a chance to win a 1:1 piece of Marvel Comic Art by Todd McFarlane

Scratch your card and receive a unique code to enter the sweepstakes! *Must be a permanent resident of the continental United States.

Inspired by Spider-Man Issue #16

1:10th Scale Collectible with environmental base and backdrop scene

Collect all McFarlane Toys Marvel Collectibles

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!