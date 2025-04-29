Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, star wars

Witness Unlimited Power with Hot Toys New 1/6 Star Wars Darth Sidious

The dark side rises as a new selection of 1/6 scale figures are coming soon from Hot Toys as they return to the Star Wars galaxy

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a 1/6 scale Star Wars figure of Palpatine, capturing his sinister transformation into Darth Sidious.

This collectible features two interchangeable heads, LED red lightsabers, a removable robe, and display options.

Palpatine’s dual identity as Chancellor and Sith Lord is highlighted, reflecting his pivotal role in Revenge of the Sith.

Priced at $285, the figure is set for release in September 2026 and is available for pre-order at Sideshow Collectibles.

Return to the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and witness the rise of pure evil once again. A cunning and manipulative Sith Lord, Palpatine orchestrated the fall of the Galactic Republic and the rise of the Empire. His dual identity between Sith and politician allowed him to deceive the Jedi and the entire galaxy, creating a war behind the scenes only to control everything when it was finally over. Hot Toys is back with a brand new 1/6 scale Star Wars figure as Sheev Palpatine makes his presence known.

This unique release is almost a 2-in-1 collectible, as collectors can display both The Emperor and Chancellor Palpatine with the included heads. Palpatine will also feature two swappable red lightsabers that will have LED capabilities, a removable robe, a themed display base, and Force Lightning effects. Step into the dark side with a truly wicked figure that will surely bring law and order back to the galaxy. The Palpatine (Darth Sidious) 1/6 Scale figure is priced at $285, he is set for a September 2026 release, and pre-orders are already live on Sideshow Collectibles.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith 1/6 Palpatine (Darth Sidious)

"The dark side of the Force is a pathway to many abilities some consider to be unnatural, and Sheev Palpatine is the most infamous follower of its doctrines. Scheming, powerful, and evil to the core, Darth Sidious restored the Sith and destroyed the Jedi Order. Living a double life, he was also Palpatine, a Naboo Senator and phantom menace."

"He manipulated the political system of the Galactic Republic until he was named Supreme Chancellor — and eventually Emperor – and ruled the galaxy through fear and tyranny. The galaxy rejoiced when he died at the Battle of Endor, but Sidious had cheated death and patiently plotted a return to power."

