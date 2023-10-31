Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Wizard! Hasbro Debuts Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Anakin Figure

Hasbro has just revealed a brand new set of collectibles including some from a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars

Article Summary Hasbro debuts Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Anakin figure with detailed design and 29 points of articulation.

New Black Series Anakin Skywalker figure set for a May 2024 release.

At $24.99, the figure is now available for pre-order at the Hasbro website.

Anakin Skywalker's figure is inspired by his appearance in Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace.

The Phantom Menace has only gained massive amounts of popularity in the past couple of years. Star Wars fans are finally seeing the world that George Lucas established, and Hasbro is bringing them to life. Introduced as a young slave boy on the desert planet Tatooine in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, Anakin Skywalker was introduced to fans. His life changes after meeting Jedi Knight Qui-Gon Jinn, who is searching for parts for their broken starship. Qui-Gon recognizes the Force sensitivity in Anakin and believes that he may be the Chosen One, a prophesized Jedi who will bring balance to the Force. Fans can now bring him home in all of his Wizard glory with a brand new The Black Series release. Anakin is packed with detail, articulation, and will come with a package as he makes his way out of the desert. Lil Ani is priced at $24.99, he is set for a May 2024 release, and pre-orders are live here.

Star Wars The Black Series Anakin Skywalker

"Star Wars The Black Series includes 6 inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the Star Wars Galaxy. With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that Star Wars devotees love. May the Force be with you! (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

Includes: Figure and accessory.

STAR WARS: THE PHANTOM MENACE: This action figure is inspired by Anakin Skywalker's appearance in Episode 1 of the prequel Star Wars™ trilogy, Star Wars: The Phantom Menace — a great gift for collectors and fans ages 4 and up

PREMIUM DESIGN AND ARTICULATION: Star Wars fans and collectors can display this 6 inch scale action figure (15 cm) — featuring premium movie-accurate deco and design, plus 29 points of articulation — in their collections

CHARACTER-INSPIRED ACCESSORY: This Anakin Skywalker figure comes with a backpack accessory

A CONSTELLATION OF COLLECTIBLES: Look for more Black Series action figures to build a galaxy on your shelf! (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

A CHILD OF THE FORCE: Discovered as a young boy on Tatooine by Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker had the potential to become one of the most powerful Jedi ever

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!