Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: disney lorcana, Ravensburger

Baymax and the Big Hero 6 Arrives for Disney Lorcana: Azurite Sea

Get ready to explore the Azurite Sea as Ravensburger has unveiled their next set of Disney Lorcana cards with new characters, cards, and more

Article Summary Disney Lorcana: Azurite Sea expansion arrives on November 15, featuring 204 brand-new cards.

Big Hero 6 characters, including Baymax and Hiro, debut in this set with unique abilities.

New Starter Decks and a Stitch Collector's Gift Set will also be available in the Azurite Sea set.

Rescue Rangers, including Chip and Dale, are introduced, adding more iconic Disney characters.

The latest expansion for Ravensburger's award-winning trading card game, Disney Lorcana, is set to make waves with as they debut their next set with Azurite Sea. Arriving at local card shops on November 15, this new set will introduce 204 brand-new cards featuring a mix of familiar favorites and exciting new characters from across the Disney universe. One of the biggest draws of Azurite Sea will be the introduction of the Big Hero 6 franchise to the game, as Baymax, Hiro, and the gang are ready to help you build your deck and take on the competition.

Ravensburger just had their big reveal for Azurite Sea, which included a tease of some of the included cards. A nice variety of Big Hero 6 cards have been revealed so far, including key characters like Baymax – Personal Healthcare Companion, Baymax – Armored Companion, Hiro Hamada, Honey Lemon, Wasabi, Fred, and Go Go Tomago. Each is offering new and unique abilities to enhance gameplay and bring players home that win. Armored Baymax will be a Legendary Rare and Go Go will be featured in the Azurite Seas Emerald and Sapphire Starter Deck. One can expect most of these Big Hero 6 characters to be featured in this deck as well, so if you're just after Baymax, this Starter Deck is a great first step.

Additionally, Azurite Sea will feature another Amber and Ruby Starter Deck as well as a new Stitch Collector's Gift Set. It is nice to see new franchises arriving in this trading card game constantly, and Big Hero 6 is a welcoming addition to the game. The Rescue Rangers will also be making their debut in this set, so be on the lookout for Chip, Dale, and the rest of the game in November. With this new release, Lorcana continues to establish itself as a must-play trading card game for Disney fans. Be sure to check out everything this hit card game has to offer online now and at your local card shop.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!