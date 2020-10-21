Our Favorite figma Reveals from Good Smile Company at WonHobby 2020

As the 2020 WonHobby Gallery this past weekend, we got to see some new and upcoming figmas from Good Smile Company and Max Factory. There was a massive amount of reveals featuring a majority of anime and manga characters. However, there was still some nice surprises and we gathered some of our favorite reveals from the Gallery. No prices or release dates were given by the company and only prototypes were shown. This can only mean we still have quite some time until we can get our hands on some of these, some of which include:

Max Factory: DEATH STRANDING – figma Sam Porter Bridges (Prototype) (Reverse Trike by Kotobukiya not included).

Max Factory: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – figma Nezuko Kamado (Prototype).

Max Factory: Sword Art Online Alicization: War of Underworld – figma Alice Synthesis Thirty.

Good Smile Company: Cyberpunk 2077 – figma V (Prototype)

Good Smile Company: GHOST OF TSUSHIMA – figma Jin Sakai (Prototype)

My favorite reveal is Alice from Sword Art Online: Alicization and even with just a render I can not wait. Sword Art Online's newest arc is filled with action, adventure, and new characters. Alice is one of those characters and it will be nice to see what her final figma will look like from Max Factory. Other worthy additions for gamers will be, V from Cyberpunk 2077, Sam Bridges from Death Stranding, and Jin Sakai from Ghosts of Tsushima. We can not forget Nezuko Kamado from the widely popular Demon Slayer anime. Each of these figures are beautiful additions to the Good Smile Company and Max Factory figma line and we can not wait till we can get them in our collection. Don't forget to check out all of the current products coming soon here.