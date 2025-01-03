Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, x-men

X-Factor Returns with New Marvel Legends Cyclops Figure from Hasbro

Hasbro is already kicking off 2025 in an uncanny way as they debut a new set of Marvel Legends figures with new and classic mutants

Article Summary Marvel Legends debuts new Cyclops figure inspired by X-Factor #1 (1986) series from Hasbro.

Cyclops figure includes two swappable heads, varied hands, and updated eye beam blast effects.

Collect all figures in the wave to build the X-Men villain Nemesis, enhancing your collection.

Pre-order the $24.99 Cyclops figure on Hasbro Pulse, set for Spring 2025 release.

Cyclops takes center stage once again, and this time from Marvel Comics X-Factor #1 (1986) with a new Marvel Legends figure. X-Factor was a series that reunited the original X-Men team once again with Scott Summers, Jean Grey, Iceman, Beast, and Angel. The series begins with Scott grappling with Jean's return after being presumed dead. This only complicates his life with his wife, Madelyne Pryor, a clone of Jean, and their son. As the team forms the X-Factor, they disguise themselves as mutant hunters while secretly rescuing mutants and training them.

Scott Summers is back as leader of X-Force in his first costume from the Marvel Comics series, showcasing that sleek yellow and blue design. Cyclops will come with two swappable heads, a variety of hands, and, for the first time, an updated eye beam blast. To top things off, fans can collect Cyclops and the rest of the figures in this wave, and they will be able to build the X-Men villain Nemesis in all of his evil glory. Pre-orders for this Marvel Legends X-Factor Cyclops will drop next week for $24.99 online on Hasbro Pulse, with a Spring 2025 release.

Cyclops Leads the X-Factor with New Marvel Legends Release

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With Marvel Legends, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display. This collectible 6-inch-scale Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure is detailed to look like this Genesis Build-A-Figure X-Men wave. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends X-Men and other Marvel movie action figures."

DISPLAY-WORTHY ARTICULATION: Each collectible action figure features over 20 points of articulation with fully poseable head, arms, and legs for dynamic poses on your shelf

BUILD A MULTIVERSE OF MARVEL COLLECTIBLES: Look for more X-Men-inspired Marvel Legends Series figures to build your own Marvel Comics Multiverse (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

