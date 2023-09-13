Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: deadpool, iron man, marvel

X-Force Deadpool Gets New Iron Man Armor for New BBTS Exclusive

Slice and dice in style with the help of Tony Stark as Deadpool is back and sporting his own suit with the Fighting Armor line

Deadpool is back and is suiting up once again with the help of Iron Man with Sentinel's Marvel Fighting armor line. The Merc with the Mouth is now back in his iconic X-Force costume, shifting from his more colorful appearance to a more stealthy look. This costume has become a fan favorite among Marvel Comics fans and will be joining the line as a Big Bad Toy Store exclusive. Coming in at 6.5" tall, this suit is packed with articulation as well as mechanical detail, giving Deadpool that signature Iron Man look. Die-cast elements are also featured here, as well as a massive arsenal to make sure he can get the job done. Sentinel has included his dual katanas, dual pistols, four shurikens, and a variety of swappable hands. Deadpool will surely get into a lot of trouble with this suit in his possession, and now those antics can come home for $99.99. Pre-orders for the Marvel Fighting Armor Deadpool (X-Force Ver.) BBTS Exclusive is live right here with a Q4 2023 release.

Marvel Fighting Armor Deadpool (X-Force Ver.) BBTS Exclusive

"The Deadpool X-Force Ver. figure is the the second special edition of the Fighting Armor line! "What if… Tony Stark integrates each of the Avengers' superpowers into an armored suit?" In this innovative series, the human body will be covered in a "suit" while each joint point is carefully designed in pursuit of articulation as close as possible to that of a true human body. The die-cast nature of various parts gives the figure weight. The product comes with various weapons such as a katana, pistol, and shuriken. An adjustable display stand is also included for aerial poses."

Product Features

6.5 inches (16.5cm)

Made of ABS, ATBC-PVC, POM, PP, and diecast

Based on Marvel's classic character

Part of the Fighting Armor line

Includes extra hands and a figure stand for display

Box Contents

Deadpool figure

2 Katanas

2 Pistols

4 Shurikens

3 Pairs of alternate hands Pair of fists Pair of open hands Pair of weapon holding hands

Display stand

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!