Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

X-Force's Feral Joins Hasbro's Latest Marvel Legends Collection

Expand your collection with some brand new Marvel Legends figures as Hasbro has revealed that new figures are in the way

Article Summary Hasbro unveils new Marvel Legends figure of X-Force’s Feral, featuring her classic purple outfit.

Feral comes with swappable hands and a replica of X-Force #1, perfect for X-Force team collectors.

Pre-orders for Feral are now live at Hasbro Pulse for $27.99 with a January 2026 release date.

This 6-inch scale, fully articulated figure brings Feral’s fierce mutant energy to your X-Force lineup.

Feral, also known as Maria Callasantos, is a fierce and volatile mutant who first appeared in The New Mutants #99 (1991). Created by Rob Liefeld and Fabian Nicieza, Feral has feline features, razor-sharp claws, enhanced senses, agility, and a violent temper. She joined Cable's newly formed X-Force in Marvel Comics X-Force #1, bringing a wild and unpredictable energy to the team. Her violent nature often clashed with some of X-Force's other members like Cannonball and Boom-Boom, and now she comes to life with a new Marvel Legends release.

Feral is depicted in her iconic purple outfit and will come with a pair of swappable hands and a miniature copy of X-Force #1. Fans have been waiting for this version of Feral for quite some time, and Hasbro did a great job bringing her to life. Feral is featured in a blister card and gets a new, increased price tag of $27.99. Pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse with a January 2026 release along with Silver Surfer, Beast, Black Widow, and more.

Marvel Legends – Mini Comic Book Wave 2 – X-Men's Feral

"In X-Force #1 (1991), Feral battles alongside Cable's band of outlaw mutants fighting for the survival of their species against Stryfe and his Mutant Liberation Front. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Feral figure!"

"Detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel's X-Force #1 (1991) and X-Men comics, this collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 3 accessories, including 2 alternate hands, as well as a 6-inch scale plastic comic book accessory featuring the cover of X-Force #1 (1991). Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. bility)."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!