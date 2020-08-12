The X-Men Animated Cartoon Are the Newest FiGPiN Arrivals

One of your favorite 90s cartoons is back as FiGPiN announces their newest pins from X-Men: The Animated Series. Four fan-favorite mutants are back and ready to stylize your wardrobe with these new pins. Wolverine, Rogue, Gambit, and Jubliee are all back and ready for action right from the animated series. Jubliee will however have a chase version that is sparkly compared to her normal counterpart. Going off of her fireworks style of powers, this the perfect way to tribute that beloved character from the X-Men cartoon.

The X-Men Animated Series was such an amazing show to watch back them and still to this day with Disney+. We really got to see our favorite heroes in action as if we were watching a comic book come to life. I am glad that Jubilee is back for this set as she ever really got time to shine outside of the cartoon. If anyone deserves that shining chase FiGPiN it is her. Each X-Men The Animated Series FiGPiN are priced at $14.99. They are set to release in November 2020 and pre-orders are live and can be found here. The Jubilee Chase pin will be randomly inserted with orders so good luck for those to attempt to get here.

"From the 1990s X-Men animated series comes new FiGPiN Classic Enamel Pin. The X-Men Animated FiGPiN Classic Enamel Pins are #435 & #436 for Jubilee w/ Chase, #437 for Wolverine, #438 for Rogue, and #439 for the Ragin Cajun Gambit in the FiGPiN Classic collection. The premium hard enamel 3-inch tall FiGPiN is amazingly detailed and is able to stand up with the signature FiGPiN rubber backer stand. The pin comes displayed in front of a backer card and is fully capsulated in the ultra collectible FiGPiN clear protector case. Enhance your FiGPiN collector experience with unique ID codes on the back of each pin. The unique ID code will provide cool details such as the edition run, sequence number in the edition, artist bio, wave information, manufactured date, and rarity scale. Build and share your collection! Ages 14 and up."