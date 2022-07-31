X-Men: AoA Storm Brings the Fight to Apocalypse with Iron Studios

Storm was not one of the first members of the X-Men, but she has been a part of their legacy since her first appearance. Ever since Giant-Size X-Men #1, Storm, Nightcrawler, Wolverine, and other important mutants stepped into the spotlight. These heroes have went through plenty of challenges over the decades and have even leveled up. Storm was one of those heroes to go from member to team leader, she has even married Black Panther and at one point was even a Horseman of Apocalypse. This deadly Goddess is back and comes to life as Iron Studios kicks off their next Age of Apocalypse statue.

During the hit Marvel Comics storyline, Age of Apocalypse, Ororo Munroe fell to Apocalypse attack and became one of his Horsemen. However, the X-Men are a constant no matter what story and Storm managed to get back to being a member of the team even in this rewritten world. Her new design returns and is crafted with perfect detail right from the comics. She stands 10.7" tall and is displayed with her lightning active as well as the wind starting to surround her. Her white and black costumes are very well done, and this is one Age of Apocalypse statue any X-Men fans won't want to miss. Storm is priced at $170, she is set for a Q3 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here. Be sure to check out other AoA statues with Apocalypse, Magneto, Bishop, and more!

"With the objective of keeping her territory in Africa safe from the conflicts of war between humans and mutants, Ororo Munroe ended up drawing Apocalypse's attention to her and her people. The conqueror villain attacked her nation and captured her to transform her into one of his Horsemen. As Sinister's prisoner, one of Apocalypse's minions, she was marked and named Storm. With Scott Summers' help, a disciple of Sinister, she was able to escape and was found by Pietro, the sprinter mutant known as Quicksilver, Magneto's son. Thus, Ororo joined the X-Men and kept the name Storm to remind herself of what she had been through."

"When the psychotic mutant named Legion, son of Professor Charles Xavier, went back in time to eliminate Magneto but accidentally killed his father, a great change occurred in the timeline, creating another reality. This event made it possible for the immortal mutant villain Apocalypse to take control of Earth, in a world where the X-Men were created by Magneto, who came to believe in Xavier's dream of mutants and humans living in peace. The only person aware of how history has changed is the mutant Bishop, and only he can stop the emergence of the Age of Apocalypse…"