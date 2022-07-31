X-Men Bishop Attempts to Restore the Timeline with Iron Studios

When I think about the X-Men, I always picture their 90s costumes and their hit cartoon from the same decade. The 90s were big for the X-Men with Jim Lee covers and the introduction of an assortment of new mutants. Cable, Deadpool, and Bishop all arrived in the early 90s, and they have stayed in the old ever since. Of those three, I think we definitely need more Bishop and his time escapades were always a blast to read. Bishop was a member of the mutant police from Xavier's Security Enforcers in a dystopian future. After time travel mishaps, he joined the X-Men in the past and assumed countless adventures with them. One of which was stopping Legion from going to the past to kill Magneto, which created the legendary arc of Age of Apocalypse.

Iron Studios is back with another X-Men: Age of Apocalypse statue as they bring the hit Marvel Comics storyline to life. Bishop's appearance changed in this new world as he lost his memories on time travel missions o stop Legion. This new appearance has always been badass, and Iron Studios brings him to life with their newest hand-painted limited edition statue. He will come in at 11.8" tall and shows off the mutant with a gun, energy power, and new exiles look. This is one of the main characters who need to restore the X-Men: Age of Apocalypse world back to its original statue, and it's a must in your X-Men collection. Bishop is priced at $210, set for a Q3 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here. Stay tuned for more AoA statues as Apocalypse and Magneto are already on the way.

"With the barrel still steaming after a shot, the time-traveler mutant wields in his left hand the original weapon he brought from another world's alternate future he came from. In combat action, he projects an energy explosion absorbed by his body, in the form of a plasma ray burst from his right hand, showing the rage on his face. Wearing a white rustic garb, boots, a cloak with a blue cape, and a leather belt with pouches, he fights on a pedestal made by the steps of a metallic platform."

"When David Haller, the psychotic mutant called Legion, Professor Xavier's son, went back in time to eliminate Magneto, he accidentally killed his father, causing a great change in the timeline and creating another reality. This event made it possible for the immortal mutant villain Apocalypse to take control of Earth, in a world where the X-Men were created by Magneto, who came to believe in Xavier's dream of mutants and humans living in peace. Bishop was one of the X-Men chosen to chase Legion in this time travel to stop him, but the time travel resulted in amnesia for the mutant heroes. After the mission failed, Bishop got shattered memories. Traumatized by his failure, he shaved his head and beard, and lived in exile for many years, as the only one with the remembrance of how everything was, feeling displaced in this new reality. He joined the X-Men to convince Magneto that the reality they were in was a distortion, and later he became responsible for the events that restored the previous correct timeline."