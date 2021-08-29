X-Men Magik Joins The Fight with Iron Studios Next Vs. Sentinel Statue

The X-Mansion is still under siege, and it is up to the X-Men to stop the upcoming Sentinel attack. Iron Studios has been releasing a remarkable set of Marvel Comics X-Men statues over the past couple of years. A new mutant is joining the fight and assists her fellow teammates as the queen of Limbo arrives, Magik. Standing 11" tall, Magik is hand-painted as she teleports into the battlefield with her sword in hand. Her Marvel Comics X-Men costume is beautifully recreated and will make an excellent statue as a solo collectible or a companion piece for other Iron Studios Vs. Sentinel statues. With an excellent sculpt, incredible detail, and remarkable set of detail, mutants collectors will want this statue in their collection. Magik is priced at $149.99, the set is set to release between Oct – Dec 2022, and pre-orders are live here.

"The mutant queen of Limbo gets a statue in Iron Studios' X-Men collection! In the ruins of Mansion X, home of the X-Men, the young Illyana Rasputin travels through time and space through an open dimensional portal, created through her mutated ability to create teleport discs. These discs originate in a dimension known as Limbo, where she is the ultimate sorceress. She appears holding, in her left hand, her great SoulSword, an indestructible weapon. This sword is the physical manifestation of her magical powers, and with which she defeated Belasco, an ancient sorcerer who was the former ruler of Limbo. Holding another sword in her right hand, she is ready for combat, depicted in Iron Studios' "Magik – X-Men – Bds Art Scale 1/10" statue."

"Already available for Pre-order, the Magik statue is part of the X-Men's battle diorama facing the Sentinel Robots controlled by Magneto, as well as her Mutant Brotherhood allies. The biggest collection of Marvel X-Men statues ever produced, on 1/10 scale, where each collector can line up their favorite characters together. Besides her joining the diorama's grand Hall of Heroes and Villains, there is much more to come!"

Features:

Limited edition

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 11 in (H) x 4.3 in (W) x 6.3 in (D)

Product Weight: 1.2 lbs

Released US: Third quarter of 2022