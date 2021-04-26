X-Men's Psylocke Joins the Fight With New XM Studios Marvel Statue

XM Studios has announced their newest Marvel statue as the powerful psychic ninja Psylocke joins the fight. This powerful mutant is a worthy X-Men, and XM Studios captures her power and beauty with their new 1:4 scale statue. Hand-painted and hand-sculpted, this beautiful statue will be a must-have collectible for any X-Men fan out there. Betsy Braddock comes with two head sculpts, allowing Marvel fans to display her with a classic and modern look. XM Studios also included a butterfly energy attachment that can attach to the classic look head showing off her mutant powers.

The X-Men Psylocke statue from XM Studios is not a cheap feature either, as she comes with a $904 price tag. XM Studios does have territory restrictions, but fans can find her up for order here and can go through their normal route to obtain this overseas collectible. Be sure to check out some of the other incredible statues coming from XM Studios, and US collectors can find all the DC Comics statues up for order here. To me, my X-Men!

"XM Studios is excited to present our next 1:4 MARVEL X-Men Premium Collectibles series statue, Psylocke! Our telepathic and telekinetic ninja mutant, Psylocke in mid-fight, her psi-blade pulsing and ready for action! Psylocke possesses a range of psionic and psychic abilities. When putting her psionic powers to use, she often wields "psychic knives" or other psychic blades to disarm her opponents. In addition to her mastery of hand-to-hand combat, she is a skilled stealth fighter and can even stage telepathic attacks from afar."

Features:

2 Headsculpt switch-outs: 1 featuring a classic look, 1 spotting a fiercer sleeked back hairstyle.

Butterfly shaped energy effect can be detached and attached onto the classic look headsculpt.

Crafted in cold cast porcelain.

Each handcrafted statue is individually hand-painted with the high-quality finish.

ES: MTO (Max 799)

Artists: