X-Men's Storm Is A Goddess With Sideshow Collectibles Newest Statue

Sideshow Collectibles has revealed their newest Marvel Comics collectible with the debut of the all powerful X-Men, Storm. Standing 23" tall, this Goddess stands on a blue vortex base as controls the weather with her silver bodysuit costume. Storm's 90s costume is easily one of her most iconic, and Sideshow brings thing beloved costume design to life like never before. From a highly detailed sculpt to a beautifully crafted design, this statue will be a highlight statue for any X-Men fan. Sideshow Collectibles has made this statue a companion piece with some of their other X-Men statues with Jean Grey and Cyclops. The Marvel Comics Storm Premium Format Statue from Sideshow Collectibles is priced at a mighty $600. Payment plans are available, and pre-orders are live, and collectors can find them located here.

"I am Storm, and for me, there are no such things as limits. Sideshow presents the Storm Premium Format™ Figure, gracing the X-Men Collection with her regal presence. The Storm Premium Format Figure measures 23" tall, depicting Ororo Munroe in the center of her own powerful tempest, inspired by her iconic 90s era Marvel Comics appearance. Held aloft by the blue-tinted vortex base, Storm commands the elements in an impressive display of power, her arms open wide and her white hair flowing dramatically in the wind."

"The polystone Storm Premium Format Figure is a mixed media X-Men statue that features a carefully tailored cape in a sleek, silvery white fabric with gold trim, with wire in the hem for dynamic posing. Her classic silver and gold bodysuit is fully sculpted to capture realistic textures and movement, with a pearlescent finish and dramatic shadows adding depth and presence to the beloved Marvel mutant wherever she is displayed. Storm's costume has red X buckle details on the shoulders, and her stunning portrait is complete with lightning bolt earrings and white eyes that show her powers in action. Pair Storm with her mutant teammates like the Cyclops Maquette, the Jean Grey Premium Format Figure, and others in the X-Men Collection by Sideshow to create an omega-level display in your home. Honor the goddess and add the Storm Premium Format Figure to your Marvel collection today!"