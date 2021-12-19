Your LEGO Collection Gets Wild with the New 3 in 1 Majestic Tiger Set

Master builders are getting a wild treat from the LEGO Creator line as they reveal their newest 3 in 1 set. We enter the wild to witness the Majestic Tiger in its natural habitat with this incredible 755 piece set. This brick-built tiger will feature an entirely poseable body with an articulated jaw and the ability to have different facial expressions. Master builders also have the ability to turn this Creator Tiger into 2 other awesome designs, which include a Red Panda and a Koi Fish. All 3 animals will also include it sown accessories to bring the wild to life like a red bird and jungle display, Bosnia tree and bamboo, or water lilies. The 3 in 1 Majestic Tiger set is priced at $49.99, and pre-orders are set to go live on January 1, 2022, here.

"Passionate animal fans aged 9+ will love to play out fun stories with this brilliant LEGO® Creator 3in1 Majestic Tiger (31129). It features a brick-built tiger model with posable tail, legs, body, shoulders, head and jaw, and it can also change its facial expressions. At least 3 different build-and-play experiences are available to kids with this fantastic 3in1 toy set. They can build a posable tiger with a red bird, rebuild it into a posable red panda with bamboo and a bonsai tree, turn it into a koi fish with moving tail and flippers and water lilies, or delve into their imaginations to create another animal."

3 animal models in 1 set – LEGO® fans can enjoy endless adventures with the Majestic Tiger (31129) building set featuring tiger toy, red panda and koi fish models

Endless play possibilities – Kids can choose their all-action animal story: stalking prey with a powerful tiger; climbing trees with a red panda; or underwater fun with a koi fish

Posable fun – The tiger toy can move its body, head, jaw, tail, legs and shoulders; the red panda can move its head, tail, legs, feet and ears; and the koi fish has a posable body, flippers and tail

Mini models – All 3 animals are accompanied by a smaller model. The tiger has a red bird and jungle display; the red panda has a bonsai tree and bamboo; and the koi fish has water lilies

A rewarding build – This 755-piece building set lets kids aged 9 and up enjoy a rewarding building experience before animal playtime begins

Display model – Measuring over 5 in. (14 cm) high, 12 in. (33 cm) long and 2 in. (7 cm) wide, the Majestic Tiger is a great size for kids to show off in their bedroom