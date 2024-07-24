Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: joker, mafex, medicom, zack snyder's justice league

Zack Snyder's Justice League Knightmare Joker MAFEX Revealed

Get ready to expand your growing MAFEX collection with brand new releases like Nightmare Joker from Zack Snyder's greatest vision

Article Summary Discover the new Knightmare Joker figure from Zack Snyder's Justice League, accurately recreated by Medicom.

Features include four interchangeable heads, a SWAT vest, crown of thorns, guns, a Batman mask, and more.

This 6.10-inch MAFEX figure is based on the dystopian future seen in the Knightmare world of the DCEU.

Available for pre-order at $104.99, with multiple articulation points and numerous accessories for display.

Zack Snyder's Knightmare World is a dystopian alternate future in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). It was first glimpsed in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and then expanded further upon with Zack Snyder's Justice League. This nightmarish vision depicts a world that has been ravaged by Darkseid, and Superman has succumbed to the Anti-Life Equation. Batman now leads a small resistance group to take on the fallen Man of Steel and survive with a team that consists of Cyborg, Flash, Mera, and Joker. Knightmare Joker made his debut at the end of Zack Snyder's Justice League, with Jared Leto returning for the role.

Not much is known about this character, but now DC Comics fans can bring him home as Medicom reveals their newest MAFEX figure. Featuring a white robe, Joker's Knightmare design is faithfully recreated, and he will come with four heads, a removable SWAT vest, a crown of thorns, guns, a Batman mask, a crowbar, and more. This is a pretty wicked figure that collectors can bring home for a mighty $104.99, and pre-orders are live on import sites like BBTS.

Zack Snyder's Justice League The Joker (Knightmare Ver.)

"Straight from a future of destruction and chaos, The Joker has arrived in Medicom's MAFEX action figure lineup! As seen in Zack Snyder's Justice League, this Clown Prince of Madness has survived the apocalypse and is willing to share with Knightmare Batman one final laugh about the end of the world. Don't miss out on adding this figure to your collection and order yours today!"

Features

6.10 inches tall (15.5cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the Zack Snyder's Justice League film

Part of the MAFEX series

Multiple points of articulation

Interchangeable parts and accessories

Contents

The Joker figure

4 Interchangeable heads Neutral head Solemn head Smiling head Laughing head

Interchangeable hands

Apron

SWAT vest

Assault rifle

2 Pistols

Crowbar

Batman mask

The Joker playing card

Crown of thorns

