$1000 Reward For Information Over Philadelphia Comic Store Assault

Last year, Dave Schwartz of the comic book store Comic Collection of Feasterville, Philadelphia was assaulted in his comic store by thieves. Two men posed as customers, lured the 61-year-old Schwartz up a ladder to fetch an statue down, before attacking him, beating him up, tying his hands and robbing the store, currently celebrating its 38th anniversary, stealing $16,000 worth of stock. All on the 18th of September, 2022, at around 4pm.

"They got me to go up there and as I'm grabbing, they pushed the ladder out underneath me and I came down," Schwartz told CBS last year. "I was down and then they proceeded to come in and punch away, and kick away and they were stomping on me pretty good." His ribs were shattered and he was badly beaten. The attackers zip=tied his hands and feet, and pulled a knife. "He put it to my face and said if you want to live and I just nodded my head. At that point, I was doing whatever needed to be done, to stay alive". The theievs then pulled two large duffel bags from a backpack and loaded them up with a laptop, the victim's keys, cash, comic books, Pokemon cards, action figures, and other store merchandise, emptied his wallet and left his credit cards behind, stealing $16,000 dollars worth in total. Police were called after neighbours saw the thieves leave the store, and they were pursued by police, but not caught.

Young white males, suspect #1 wore a black hoodie, jeans, sneakers, a beanie, and a black covid mask during the robbery. While running from responding Officers he removed the hoodie and beanie and is seen in the photo below wearing a Rolling Rock beer t-shirt. Suspect #2 wore a red Deadpool comic T-shirt, black pants, sneakers, and a black covid mask. The red shirt was recovered by the police.

Six months later there have been no arrests. Customers of the comic store have, between them, raised a thousand dollars as a reward for any information that leads to arrest. Dave Schwartz no longer works in the store alone. Lower Southampton Detective Brookes told CBS that "his team is working on a number of leads but says getting a name or address would be a huge break in the case." And anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Lower Southampton police.