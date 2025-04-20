A 15-Page Preview of Criminal: Knives by Ed Brubaker & Sean Phillips

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: ed brubaker, sean phillips

Criminal by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips was originally published by Marvel Comics in 2006 before jumping to Image Comics in 2014 and a new series in 2019, which finished in 2020. Five years later, with an Amazon Prime Video TV series on the way, we are getting a new Criminal graphic novel, Knives, for the 9th of September and part of Image Comics' July 2025 solicits and solicitations. And a fifteen-page preview below culled from multiple sources…

THE KNIVES: A CRIMINAL BOOK HC

STORY ED BRUBAKER

ART / COVER SEAN PHILLIPS

TRIM SIZE: 7.25" x 10.875"

AUGUST 27 200 PAGES FC M $29.99

THE FIRST NEW CRIMINAL BOOK IN FIVE YEARS! With the Prime Video adaptation premiering soon, crime comic grandmasters Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips return to their most acclaimed series with a new standalone graphic novel: The Knives. A sprawling Criminal epic, The Knives is the most ambitious tale Brubaker and Phillips have ever tackled. Three dark journeys wind around each other over a decade, like sharks hunting for a kill. Cartoonist Jacob Kurtz goes to Hollywood in the era of peak TV to work on an adaptation of his comic strip, only to find himself caught up in the life of his aging aunt and the vultures circling her estate. Angie was raised at the Undertow, but now everything she loves has been taken from her. She's on the streets with vengeance on her mind, her eyes set on the city's kingpin. And finally, Tracy Lawless is home from the Special Forces, finally a civilian again, but he's in bad shape and this city has always brought out the worst in him. These three tales collide in The Knives a breathtaking noir story about greed, ambition, heartbreak, and blood ties. A must-have for all Brubaker and Phillips fans!

