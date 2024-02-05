Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: #dceased, Batman #142

The Future Of Batman Is More Like That Of DCeased (Spoilers)

Batman #142 begins the new Joker: Year One arc by Chip Zdarsky, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi, and Andrea Sorrentino.

Batman #142 begins the new Joker: Year One arc by Chip Zdarsky, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi, and Andrea Sorrentino, and is heading towards something big with Batman #150. We already looked at the Red Mask being responsible for the triplication of the Joker that had so plagued the Batman, revealed in a scene set in Batman's future. As well as the future of the Joker, kept captive by Commissioner Barbara Gordon. But what else does DC Comics have lined up for the future?

DCeased was published by DC Comics in 2019 by Tom Taylor, Trevor Hairsine and Stefano Guadiano in an alternate DC Earth, where the Anti-Life Equation has infected most of Earth's inhabitants with a zombie-like virus. Seen as an equivalent to the Marvel Zombies, it was a big success, it span off many a sequel.

And now it seems, the Batman ongoing monthly comic book series is doing something similar for Gotham. Again with infected superhero types causing the most havoc…

… but the general populace exhibiting the greatest impact. A Jokerized city of smiling zombies… and Batman having to face them all down, including his own Batfamily. Was Zur-En-Arrh right? Well, they do say that laughter is infectious, do they not?

Batman #142 is published on Tuesday from DC Comics, and then weekly through the month of February for the Joker Year One storyline.

BATMAN #142 CVR A GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI & STEFANO NESI

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi, Andrea Sorrentino (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli & Stefano Nesi

The tragic death of the leader of the Red Hood Gang in a vat of chemicals has become the subject of myth…but what is the heartbreaking and gruesome tale of the monster who walked away from that violent birth? And how does it affect Batman's distant future? The Joker Year One begins here! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 2/6/2024

