A Monkey Prince Thanks FOC It's 9th Of January, 2022

Thank FOC It's Sunday- Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors on Monday. And now Lunar Distribution and Penguin Random House on Sunday as well. So here's this week's comics product coming through that may adjusting as demand slips and slides with the emerging economic bubble. Or somesuch.

Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final opportunity for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed, and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOC-ing this weekend?

The Art Of Trover hardcover from Dark Horse and Squanch Games is up for FOC with a Buy-Two-Get-One-Free offer for retailers.

Cullen Bunn and Brian Hurtt return to Manor Black with Fire In The Blood #1, returnable to stores who order ten or more copies.

and return to Manor Black with Fire In The Blood #1, returnable to stores who order ten or more copies. The John Layman and Nick Bradshaw monster book Bermuda gets its hardcover collection up for FOC.

and monster book Bermuda gets its hardcover collection up for FOC. The Last Ronin gets its fifth printing for its first issue while #2 gets its fourth.

Crossover #11 gets re-FOC'ed after it was pointed out that Jonathan Hickman was not the cover artist for the variant.

was not the cover artist for the variant. New Masters #1 is the launch comic by Shobo and Shof from Image Comics, returnable to registered retailers.

and from Image Comics, returnable to registered retailers. Rory McConville is the new writer on Spawn from #326

is the new writer on Spawn from #326 Maestro gets a World War M #1 with 1:10 and 1:25 variants.

Secret X-Men – otherwise known as "Loser X-Men" gets its oneshot from Marvel.

AWA launches Primos #1 by Al Madrigal, Carlo Barberi, Brian Reber with a 1:15 cover and a Spanish language edition.

with a 1:15 cover and a Spanish language edition. Heavy Metal Drummer #1 by Kiefer Findlow, Emiliano Plissken and Luca Vassallo launches from Behemoth Comics, with a limited-to-3000-copy variant.

and launches from Behemoth Comics, with a limited-to-3000-copy variant. Land Of Living Gods #1 by Isaac Mogajane and Santtos launches from AfterShock Comics, returnable to stores who order ten copies or more, with 1:15 variant covers.

and launches from AfterShock Comics, returnable to stores who order ten copies or more, with 1:15 variant covers. Speed Republic #1 by Ryan Lindsay and Emanuele Parascandolo launches from Mad Cave Studios

and launches from Mad Cave Studios Monkey Prince #1 by Gene Luen Yang and Bernard Chang launches with a 1:25, 1:50 variant and a 250 copy minimum order cover.

and launches with a 1:25, 1:50 variant and a 250 copy minimum order cover. Playthings #1 from Scout Comics by Jon Clark and Travis Williamson is launching from their Black Caravan imprint.

and is launching from their Black Caravan imprint. DC Comics launches the Strange Love Special for Valentine's Day.

Suicide Squad: Blaze #1 by Simon Spurrier and Aaron Campbell launches.

What's on your FOC?

Sign up below, and we'll see what Thank FOC It's Friday brings next week… on time possibly.