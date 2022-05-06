A Not-So-Sleepy Hollow From Boom Studios For Free Comic Book Day

Hollow time! Shannon Watters may be one of the most important figures in English language comic books in the twenty-first century. Best known for co-creating Lumberjanes, her work as Senior Editor at Boom Studios at finding middle-grade and YA comic books that have the potential to stretch outside of the comic book store, into bookstores, libraries and book fairs has been copied by bigger, better funded and better-distributed mainstream publishers, but Watters was well ahead of the game. She is now co-creating a new comic book, Hollow with Branden Boyer-White and Berenice Nelle which is making its debut tomorrow on Free Comic Book Day. Described as "Sleepy Hollow meets queer romance", the free preview is scheduled for Free Comic Book Day, and will be given away at comic book stores, one of around fifty comic books, this Saturday as Free Comic Book Day returns to normality. Ish. Here's a preview of the preview… and find more FCBD coverage and previews with this handy link.

FCBD 2022 HOLLOW #1 SPECIAL by

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

JAN220016

(W) Shannon Watters, Branden Boyer-White (A) Berenice Nelle (CA) Naomi Franquiz

It's Sleepy Hollow meets queer romance from the co-creator of Lumberjanes!

Izzy Crane is new to Sleepy Hollow, and already sick of the town's hokey obsession with Washington Irving's The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.

She has no time for superstition with a new school, a new home, and a new crush on Vicky Van Tassel, AKA the town's teen royalty, descended from one of the families featured in the famous old story.

When it turns out that the Headless Horseman might be more than just a story though, it's up to Izzy, Vicky, and class clown Oscar to uncover a sinister, centuries old plot… and they've only got 'til Halloween to put a stop to it!

Rating: All AgesIn Shops: Apr 06, 2022

HOLLOW OGN TP

(W) Shannon Watters, Branden Boyer-White (A) Berenice Nelle (CA) Naomi Franquiz

Isabel "Izzy" Crane and her family just moved to the infamous Sleepy Hollow, but as a slick skeptic from the city, she's too busy adjusting to the change of scenery for ghost stories-they're not real, after all. Then she meets Vicky Van Tassel (yes, THAT Van Tassel) and the loveable prankster Croc Byun. Vicky's weariness with the legend turns to terror when the Horseman himself shows up, along with a curse set on destroying the Van Tassel line. Now, they have only until Halloween night to break the curse. What an inconvenient time for Izzy to develop a massive crush on Vicky! Can Izzy and her new friends uncover the mystery of the Headless Horseman before it's too late? New York Times-bestselling writer Shannon Watters (Lumberjanes) and debut author Branden Boyer-White are joined by artist Berenice Nelle (Wanderlicht) in a modern coming of age sequel to The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. In Shops: Sep 28, 2022 SRP: $19.99