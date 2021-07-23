A Righteous Thirst For Vengeance in Image Comics October 2021 Solicits
Image Comics launches A Righteous Thirst For Vengeance, Gunslinger Spawn, Magic Order 2, Fineline, Hellcop, Nita Hawes' Nightmare Blog and more in their October 2021 solicits and solicitations,
FRIDAY, BOOK ONE: THE FIRST DAY OF CHRISTMAS TP
WRITER: ED BRUBAKER
ARTISTS: MARCOS MARTIN & MUNTSA VICENTE
COVER: MARCOS MARTIN
NOVEMBER 3 / 120 PAGES / FC / M / $14.99
ADVANCE SOLICIT
Collected in print for the first time—a young adult detective hero finally grows up in the first volume of this genre-defying, post-YA masterpiece from award-winning creators ED BRUBAKER (RECKLESS, FRIEND OF THE DEVIL, PULP, KILL OR BE KILLED) and MARCOS MARTIN (THE PRIVATE EYE, Daredevil).
Friday Fitzhugh spent her childhood solving crimes and digging up occult secrets with her best friend Lancelot Jones, the smartest boy in the world. But that was the past. Now she's in college, starting a new life on her own—or so she thought. When Friday comes home for the holidays, she's immediately pulled back into Lance's orbit and finds that something very strange and dangerous is happening in their little New England town…
This is literally the Christmas vacation from Hell, and they may not survive to see the New Year.
Collects FRIDAY #1-3
GUNSLINGER SPAWN #1
WRITERS: TODD McFARLANE & ALEŠ KOT
ARTISTS: BRETT BOOTH, PHILIP TAN & KEVIN KEANE
COVER A: BRETT BOOTH
COVER B: TODD McFARLANE
More Covers to be Announced
OCTOBER 6 / 48 PAGES / FC / T+ / $5.99 (10 PT Cover Stock)
Introducing the launch of the second new monthly title spinning out of the SPAWN UNIVERSE, with one of the most popular characters in the entire SPAWN mythology! This book contains three separate GUNSLINGER stories, each taking a look at his journey through time—from the wild, wild west to the 21st century. Will his 200-year-old past come back to haunt him as he navigates the strange world of 2021? Get ready for the past and present to collide in this new ongoing title!
HELLCOP #1
WRITER: BRIAN HABERLIN
ARTISTS: BRIAN HABERLIN & GEIRROD VAN DYKE
COVERS A-C: BRIAN HABERLIN & GEIRROD VAN DYKE
COVER D: BLANK
COVER E (COLOR 1:10): BRIAN HABERLIN & GEIRROD VAN DYKE
COVER F (RAW 1:50): BRIAN HABERLIN
OCTOBER 20 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99
"WELCOME TO HELL"
When mankind first broke through the walls between dimensions, nothing could have prepared them for what they would find in Known Reality Plane 1301-A: it was absolute Hell. Literally. A covert security force was quickly assembled to patrol the Hellplane and ensure that none of the nastier denizens made their way Earthside. They were dubbed the Pan-Dimensional Security Corps.
The HELLCOPS.
NOTE: Issue one will have SPAWN incentive covers.
HELLCOP #1 HALLOWEEN 3D SPECIAL
WRITER: BRIAN HABERLIN
ARTISTS: BRIAN HABERLIN & GEIRROD VAN DYKE
COVER: BRIAN HABERLIN & GEIRROD VAN DYKE
OCTOBER 20 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $7.99
Celebrate the holiday with a 3D version of HELLCOP #1, including an exclusive Halloween-themed cover and a lovingly rendered full-color 3D interior. Comes bagged with 3D glasses.
THE MAGIC ORDER 2 #1 (OF 6)
WRITER: MARK MILLAR
ARTIST / COVERS A & B (B&W VARIANT): STUART IMMONEN
COVER C: GREG TOCCHINI
COVER D: OZGUR YILDIRIM
COVER E: BLANK
COVER F SILVER FOIL (1:10): MARK CHIARELLO
OCTOBER 27 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99
A magical turf war like you've never seen before! The London chapter of the Magic Order has entered the scene, and these tough Guy Ritchie-style gangsters have a problem with the Eastern European Warlocks moving into their territory. Can new leader Cordelia Moonstone keep the peace?
Celebrate Halloween with the return of your favorite horror series, sequel to the smash-hit first volume by MARK MILLAR and OLIVIER COIPEL. This new arc is drawn by the peerless STUART IMMONEN (Empress, Star Wars, New Avengers) and is set to be as massive and captivating as the first.
A RIGHTEOUS THIRST FOR VENGEANCE #1
WRITER: RICK REMENDER
ARTISTS / COVER A: ANDRÉ ARAÚJO & CHRIS O'HALLORAN
COVER B (1:25) TULA LOTAY
OCTOBER 13 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99
A NEW ONGOING CRIME SERIES from the writer of DEADLY CLASS!
When an unassuming man stumbles upon a dark-web contract assassin's vicious plot to kill an innocent target, he turns himself into one. The Professional meets Road to Perdition in this story of a family's unlikely guardian being hunted by rich and powerful men who are used to getting away with everything.
Join New York Times bestselling writer RICK REMENDER (DEADLY CLASS, BLACK SCIENCE) and ANDRÉ ARAÚJO (GENERATION GONE, Man Plus) for a uniquely atmospheric murder mystery with sudden bouts of brutal violence.
NITA HAWES' NIGHTMARE BLOG #1
WRITER: RODNEY BARNES
ARTISTS: JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER & PATRIC REYNOLDS
COVER A: WELL-BEE
COVER B: JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER
COVER C: FRANCESCO MATTINA
COVER D: PATRIC REYNOLDS
OCTOBER 20 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99
"THE FIRE NEXT TIME," Part One
From the universe of Eisner-nominated series KILLADELPHIA comes a terrifying new tie-in horror series by acclaimed Marvel writer RODNEY BARNES and fan-favorite SPAWN artist JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER.
Jimmy Sangster might have left Maryland for the vampire-infested city of "Killadelphia," but there is still untold evil lurking the streets of Baltimore. The demon Corson has surfaced from the underworld to possess a once-wronged man, and his vengeance will come at the cost of humanity's despair! But Jimmy's former lover Nita Hawes—a woman with demons of her own—has begun a quest to root the evil out of her city. Guided by the ghost of her dead brother, she must come to terms with her own past, lest she join her brother in a state worse than death!
TWO MOONS #6
WRITER: JOHN ARCUDI
ARTIST / COVER A: VALERIO GIANGIORDANO & GIOVANNA NIRO
COVER B: RYAN SOOK
OCTOBER 27 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99
NEW STORY ARC
"GHOST WAR," Part One
After years apart, Frances Shaw (now a medical doctor) and Virgil Two Moons (now a Pawnee shaman) are once again drawn to each other on the eve of an impending crisis.
THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #24
WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN
ARTISTS: CHARLIE ADLARD & DAVE McCAIG
COVER A: DAVID FINCH & DAVE McCAIG
COVER B: TONY MOORE & DAVE McCAIG
COVER C: JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO
OCTOBER 6 / 36 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99
THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE hits its one-year anniversary! Something has happened to drive Rick over the edge, and there's no turning back now.
This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL COLOR also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.
THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #25
WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN
ARTISTS: CHARLIE ADLARD & DAVE McCAIG
COVER A: DAVID FINCH & DAVE McCAIG
COVER B: CHARLIE ADLARD & DAVE McCAIG
COVER C: CHARLIE ADLARD
OCTOBER 20 / 36 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99
Rick and Glenn venture outside the prison, and what they find will change this series FOREVER.
THE ESSENTIAL GUIDE TO COMIC BOOK LETTERING
WRITER: NATE PIEKOS
OCTOBER 20 / 256 PAGES / FC / T / $16.99
TRIM SIZE: 8.5" x 10.875"
Award-winning comic book letterer and founder of Blambot.com NATE PIEKOS provides in-depth tips and techniques for modern digital comic book lettering. From creating your own lettering templates and developing design skills to crafting emotive dialogue and dynamic sound effects, PIEKOS offers a comprehensive look at what it means to build a lettering career in the comics industry today.
Featuring a foreword by famed X-Men letterer TOM ORZECHOWSKI.
FINE PRINT, VOL. 1 OGN TP
WRITER / ARTIST / COVER: STJEPAN SEJIC
OCTOBER 27 / 176 PAGES / FC / M / $16.99
How do you deal with a broken heart? Junk food? Excessive drinking? Dubious contracts with ancient gods? For Lauren Thomas, the queen of bad decisions, the answer is always the worst possible choice. So when she finds herself with the rare opportunity to have her broken heart patched by the highest-rated god of desire, what could possibly go wrong?
A tale of gods, mortals, love, lust, death, and bad decisions—that all starts with a simple bite of a golden apple.
M.O.M.: MOTHER OF MADNESS HC
WRITERS: EMILIA CLARKE & MARGUERITE BENNETT
ARTIST: LEILA LEIZ
COVER: JO RATCLIFFE
DECEMBER 8 / 152 PAGES / FC / M / $24.99
ADVANCE SOLICIT
Game of Thrones superstar EMILIA CLARKE's debut! The mayhem begins with Maya, under-the-weather scientist by day, over-the-top superhero by night, and badass single mom 24/7. Deadpool action and Fleabag comedy collide when Maya activates her freakish superpowers to take on a secret sect of human traffickers. Bath time's at seven, bedtime's at eight, and crime-fighting never sleeps when villains from Maya's shadowy past come to collect. Comedy and chaos await with co-writer MARGUERITE BENNETT (DC Comics Bombshells, Animosity) and glamorous artist LEILA LEIZ (Horde)!
Collects M.O.M.: MOTHER OF MADNESS #1-3
OUTCAST BY KIRKMAN & AZACETA COMPENDIUM
WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN
ARTISTS / COVER: PAUL AZACETA & ELIZABETH BREITWEISER
NOVEMBER 3 / 1000 PAGES / FC / M / $64.99
ADVANCE SOLICIT
This massive volume collects the complete bestselling horror series from THE WALKING DEAD creator ROBERT KIRKMAN!
Kyle Barnes has been plagued by demonic possession all his life, and now he needs answers. Unfortunately, what he uncovers along the way could bring about the end of life on Earth as we know it!
Collects OUTCAST BY KIRKMAN & AZACETA #1-48
PAPER GIRLS: THE COMPLETE STORY TP
WRITER: BRIAN K. VAUGHAN
ARTISTS: CLIFF CHIANG & MATT WILSON
COVER: CLIFF CHIANG
OCTOBER 27 / 784 PAGES / FC / T+ / $49.99
Finally, the entire Eisner Award-winning epic in one complete volume, featuring a new cover from co-creator CLIFF CHIANG!
Four twelve-year-old newspaper delivery girls from the year 1988 uncover the most important story of all time. Suburban drama and otherworldly mysteries collide in this critically acclaimed series about nostalgia, first jobs, and the last days of childhood.
Collects PAPER GIRLS #1-30
SAGA BOX SET
WRITER: BRIAN K. VAUGHAN
ARTIST / COVER: FIONA STAPLES
NOVEMBER 17 / 1524 PAGES / FC / M / $125.00
ADVANCE SOLICIT
Hey, retailer friends! BRIAN K. VAUGHAN here, interrupting your regularly scheduled solicitation to say THANK YOU for your undying patience while FIONA STAPLES and I have been hard at work on the second half of Hazel's epic journey. We promise that exciting news is coming, and we wanted to offer your customers a cool new way to catch up on our Eisner Award-winning series: this gorgeous box set, collecting all nine of our bestselling trade paperback collections in one affordable package. We think it's the perfect way to introduce any "mature readers" who haven't yet tried SAGA to our weirdly wonderful universe. Thanks again, and we look forward to gracing your stands with more issues very soon!
Collects SAGA VOL. 1-9 TP with a set of 6 x 9 cover prints exclusive to the box set!
SUMMONERS WAR, VOL. 1 TP
WRITER: JUSTIN JORDAN
ARTISTS / COVER: LUCA CLARETTI & GIOVANNA NIRO
OCTOBER 27 / 128 PAGES / FC / T / $16.99
Skybound dives into the wondrous world of SUMMONERS WAR, the popular mobile game where magical monsters are summoned in a never-ending battle of good vs. evil!
Rai knows there's only one way out of her nothing town—to become a summoner! But when she's recruited by Abuus Dein as an apprentice, she embarks on the adventure of a lifetime and is thrust into a war for the fate of the world.
Journey to Alea alongside JUSTIN JORDAN (THE STRANGE TALENT OF LUTHER STRODE, REAVER) and newcomer LUCA CLARETTI for an action-packed fantasy perfect for new readers.
Collects SUMMONERS WAR: LEGACY #1-6
TIME BEFORE TIME, VOL. 1 TP
WRITERS: DECLAN SHALVEY & RORY McCONVILLE
ARTISTS: JOE PALMER & CHRIS O'HALLORAN
COVER: DECLAN SHALVEY
OCTOBER 20 / 136 PAGES / FC / M / $16.99
2140. To escape a world with no future, many turn to the Syndicate—a criminal organization that, for the right price, will smuggle you back in time to the promise of a better yesterday. Tatsuo, a Syndicate smuggler, wants to leave his life of crime behind, but when an FBI agent disrupts his escape plan, they both find themselves hunted across time by his former employers.
A mix of SAGA and Looper, TIME BEFORE TIME is a sci-fi crime tale that proves the one thing you can never escape is your past.
Collects TIME BEFORE TIME #1-5
UNNATURAL OMNIBUS HC
WRITER / ARTIST / COVER: MIRKA ANDOLFO
NOVEMBER 3 / 320 PAGES / FC / M / $39.99
ADVANCE SOLICIT
Leslie J. Blair is a simple pig girl. She loves sushi, and she hates her job. Her world is dominated by a totalitarian government that interferes in the personal lives of its citizens, punishing transgressors for so-called "unnatural" relationships. Leslie dreams of something different for herself, but these dreams are quickly becoming dangerous. And when she wakes up, it feels as if she's being watched.
For the first time, the whole suspenseful erotic fantasy series that made MIRKA ANDOLFO (MERCY, SWEET PAPRIKA, DEEP BEYOND, Punchline, Wonder Woman) a rising star is collected in a unique hardcover book, featuring loads of bonus content and an all-new cover by MIRKA herself.
Collects UNNATURAL #1-12
ASCENDER, VOL. 4: STAR SEED TP
WRITER: JEFF LEMIRE
ARTIST / COVER: DUSTIN NGUYEN
OCTOBER 6 / 104 PAGES / FC / M / $12.99
The epic space fantasy saga from creators JEFF LEMIRE and DUSTIN NGUYEN that began in the pages of DESCENDER comes to a spectacular conclusion!
As Mother rallies her forces to wipe out the resistance, our heroes meet an old friend who reveals the untold secrets of the universe. With the fate of all things hanging in the balance, who will remain standing when the forces of magic and technology collide?
Collects ASCENDER #15-18
BITTER ROOT, VOL. 3: LEGACY TP
WRITERS: DAVID F. WALKER & CHUCK BROWN
ARTISTS: SANFORD GREENE & SOFIE DODGSON
COVER: SANFORD GREENE
OCTOBER 27 / 176 PAGES / FC / M / $17.99
The monster-hunting Sangerye family has faced terrifying challenges in their fight to protect humanity, and while they have suffered pain and loss, they have never been defeated. That is about to change. A great evil has invaded Earth—and the Sangeryes are not prepared for the battle they must face. But if they cannot protect the world, who can?
See the Harlem Renaissance as you never have before as the Eisner Award-winning series continues!
Collects BITTER ROOT #11-15
THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH, VOL. 2: THE CITY UPON A HILL TP
WRITER: JAMES TYNION IV
ARTIST / COVER: MARTIN SIMMONDS
OCTOBER 27 / 152 PAGES / FC / M / $16.99
Cole Turner thought he'd joined the right side in the war for the Truth. But the more he learns about Lee Harvey Oswald's tenure leading the Department, the less sure he is. And as Tulpas start to gain a stronger foothold in the real world, Cole's time to decide where he stands is running out.
The second arc of smash-hit series THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH from JAMES TYNION IV (Batman) and MARTIN SIMMONDS (Dying is Easy) is collected here!
Collects THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #8-13
HACK/SLASH DELUXE, VOL. 2 HC
WRITER: TIM SEELEY
ARTISTS: EMILY STONE & OTHERS
COVER: MATT MERHOFF
OCTOBER 20 / 440 PAGES / FC / M / $49.99
TRIM SIZE: 7.5" x 11.1"
The HACK/SLASH collection readers have been waiting for! This second comprehensive omnibus contains the first 14 issues of the original ongoing series, plus the first annual, and features memorable encounters with some of Cassie's most notorious slasher foes—including Acid Washed, Father Wrath, and the Georgia Peaches. Also includes a brand-new bonus story by TIM SEELEY!
Collects HACK/SLASH: THE SERIES #1-14 & HACK/SLASH ANNUAL #1, plus an ALL-NEW HACK/SLASH BONUS STORY
INKBLOT, VOL. 2 TP
WRITERS / ARTISTS / COVER: EMMA KUBERT & RUSTY GLADD
OCTOBER 6 / 144 PAGES / FC / T / $16.99
Oblivious to the profound grief it has caused the Seeker, the cat continues to meander through time and space, wherever its mood takes it. Occasionally evasive and consistently playful, it threatens to destroy what little control the sorcerers have over the realms and unravel what truths the Seeker knows of magic itself.
Collects INKBLOT #7-12
MOONSHINE, VOL. 5: THE WELL TP
WRITER: BRIAN AZZARELLO
ARTIST / COVER: EDUARDO RISSO
NOVEMBER 3 / 120 PAGES / FC / M / $16.99
ADVANCE SOLICIT
Torpedo-turned-werewolf Lou Pirlo finally returns to NYC, and he's come at just about the worst possible time. With Prohibition on its last legs, happy days are here no longer for those in the rum-running business. As an all-out war brews between Joe the Boss and the Holts of Appalachia—AND Lou's lost love Delia returns—Lou's life is about to get a whole lot messier…or is it bloodier?
Writer BRIAN AZZARELLO and artist EDUARDO RISSO, the Eisner Award-winning creative team behind the crime classic 100 Bullets, bring this brutal series to its sobering conclusion.
Collects MOONSHINE #23-28
SEA OF STARS, VOL 2: THE PEOPLE OF THE BROKEN MOON TP
WRITERS: JASON AARON & DENNIS HALLUM
ARTISTS / COVER: STEPHEN GREEN & RICO RENZI
OCTOBER 27 / 120 PAGES / FC / T / $14.99
From writing duo JASON AARON (SOUTHERN BASTARDS, Thor) and
DENNIS HALLUM (Cloak and Dagger, Vader: Dark Visions) comes an all-ages science fiction series, featuring dazzling art by STEPHEN GREEN (Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.) and cosmic colors by RICO RENZI (Spider-Gwen)!
Young Kadyn thought being lost in the wild heavens was the most fun a kid could have. But now he's beginning to see the true face of the deep-space danger all around him. Meanwhile, his father Gil, who's been fighting every step of the way to find his son, may have finally hit his breaking point…and completely lost his mind.
The tender heart of the The Neverending Story meets the space-faring scope of Star Wars in the stunning conclusion to this galaxy-spanning adventure!
Collects SEA OF STARS #6-11
SFSX (SAFE SEX), VOL. 2: TERMS OF SERVICE TP
WRITER: TINA HORN
ARTIST: G. ROMERO-JOHNSTON
COVER: TULA LOTAY
NOVEMBER 10 / 144 PAGES / FC / M / $16.99
ADVANCE SOLICIT
Popular creator TINA HORN continues her cyberpunk thriller SFSX (SAFE SEX), teaming up with up-and-coming artist G. ROMERO-JOHNSTON for the latest volume of this sexy adventure comic.
After their previous adventures in sex, love, and torture left them separated and traumatized, the Dirty Mind heroes must face the totalitarian Party's latest "social program"—one involving uncanny sexpots and a twisted men's rights movement.
This intelligent and colorful dystopian satire is perfect for fans of Ex Machina, Black Mirror's "San Junipero," and Pose. Pick up the latest installment of the critically acclaimed series SyFy Wire says, "effortlessly captures the feeling of this revolutionary and terrifying moment in time."
ADVENTUREMAN #6
WRITER: MATT FRACTION
ARTISTS / COVER: TERRY DODSON & RACHEL DODSON
OCTOBER 27 / 32 PAGES / FC / E / $3.99
NEW STORY ARC
"A FAIRYTALE OF NEW YORK," Part One
Claire Connell has become the new Adventureman, thus awakening a long-lost ally and rousing some long-gone ghosts from the Adventure Age that have unfinished business…
A MAN AMONG YE #8
WRITER: STEPHANIE PHILLIPS
ARTISTS / COVER A: JOSH GEORGE & JOHN KALISZ
COVER B REBEKAH ISAACS & KELLY FITZPATRICK
OCTOBER 6 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99
END OF STORY ARC
When Anne Bonny and her crew of lady pirates finally confront Calico Jack Rackham, loyalties are tested, sides are chosen, and not everyone will survive. High-seas action hoists the sails on this shocking arc two finale!
ANT #3
WRITER / ARTIST / COVERS A & B (RETRO '70s VARIANT): ERIK LARSEN
OCTOBER 20 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99
"THE SPIDER AND THE SPAWN"
It's the groundbreaking SPAWN / ANT crossover from a whole new perspective. As Ant pursues the deadly King Spider, Spawn finds himself drawn into her adventures. Now, they'll have to work together to shut down this callous killer—and the even darker menace behind him!
CHU #9
WRITER: JOHN LAYMAN
ARTIST / COVER: DAN BOULTWOOD
OCTOBER 27 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99
"(SHE) DRUNK HISTORY," Part Four
"Steal the priceless painting, Saffron Chu," the mob boss says, "or I put a bullet in your head and the heads of your entire crew."
"Where can I find this painting?" Saffron asks.
His answer: "1808."
COMPASS #5 (OF 5)
WRITERS: ROBERT MACKENZIE & DAVE WALKER
ARTIST / COVER: JUSTIN GREENWOOD
OCTOBER 13 / 32 PAGES / FC / T / $3.99
MINISERIES FINALE
GREG RUCKA proudly presents a new direction in adventure with…COMPASS!
The Cauldron of Eternal Life falls into Margul Khan's hands! Now Shahidah El-Amin must hold the line and stop him, or his unkillable armies will spread in conquest across the globe. From the acclaimed OLD GUARD: TALES THROUGH TIME team of writers ROBERT MACKENZIE and DAVE WALKER (LAZARUS SOURCEBOOK) and artist JUSTIN GREENWOOD (LAZARUS: X +66, Stumptown) comes the thrilling conclusion of Shahi's adventure!
CROSSOVER #11
WRITER: DONNY CATES
ARTISTS / COVER: GEOFF SHAW, DEE CUNNIFFE & JOHN J. HILL
OCTOBER 20 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99
"MEANWHILE," Part Four
Ellie, Ryan, and the rest of the crew close in on the shadowy figure taking out comics' finest. Murder! Mayhem! Spilled Ink! Ungodly revelations! Puppies! The latest chapter has it all, as we explore the insane world beyond the dome! Oh, and then there's [REMOVED BY THE KIRKMAN ESTATE]!!!
DEEP BEYOND #9 (OF 12)
WRITERS: MIRKA ANDOLFO & DAVID GOY
ARTIST / COVER A: ANDREA BROCCARDO
COVER B: MIRKA ANDOLFO
OCTOBER 6 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99
The situation for Paul and his human followers is escalating quickly. Caught in a dangerous crossfire, they no longer know who they can trust. Could the solution they seek come from someone they thought lost to the distant past? Only one thing is certain: they are in serious trouble.
ECHOLANDS #3
WRITERS: J. H. WILLIAMS III & W. HADEN BLACKMAN
ARTISTS: J. H. WILLIAMS III, DAVE STEWART & TODD KLEIN
COVER A: J. H. WILLIAMS III
COVER B: MICHAEL AVON OEMING & TAKI SOMA
OCTOBER 27 / 44 PAGES / FC / M / $4.99
THE MAJOR IMAGE COMICS EVENT OF 2021 CONTINUES…
Desperate to escape the Wizard's magical assassin, Hope Redhood, Cor, Castrum, Dena, and Rosa seek safe harbor with the crime lord and self-proclaimed deity Romulus. But will Hope and Romulus's turbulent history doom the rest of the crew? And can even a demi-god in super powered armor stop the Wizard's relentless daughter? And what has happened to Rabbit?
ECHOLANDS #2 RAW CUT EDITION
WRITERS: J. H. WILLIAMS III & W. HADEN BLACKMAN
ARTISTS: J. H. WILLIAMS III & TODD KLEIN
COVER A: J H WILLIAMS III
COVER B: ALISON SAMPSON
OCTOBER 27 / 44 PAGES / FC / M / $4.99
Each issue of ECHOLANDS also offers an accompanying RAW CUT EDITION, featuring the art of J. H. WILLIAMS III as it looked leaving his work studio, plus translucent lettering.
Hope Redhood and her companions—Cor, Caniff, Castrum, Dena, Rabbit, and Rosa—are on the run from the Wizard, Teros Demond, and his terrifying daughter. Why is the Wizard willing to kill to regain his stolen gem? Can Hope and her crew escape the strange robots lurking in the tunnels beneath San Francisco? And will they survive the pirate captain Bloody Gums' dastardly betrayal?
FIRE POWER BY KIRKMAN & SAMNEE #16
WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN
ARTISTS / COVER: CHRIS SAMNEE & MATTHEW WILSON
OCTOBER 6 / 28 PAGES / FC / T / $3.99
The most vulnerable are the most at risk. The Serpent's Omen STRIKES!
FRONTIERSMAN #2
WRITER: PATRICK KINDLON
ARTIST: MARCO FERRARI
COVER: MAURIZIO ROSENZWEIG
OCTOBER 27 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99
One hundred and fifty feet up a tree and all over the news, Frontiersman is just asking to be attacked. An old foe obliges—and he's a cosmic menace to boot! But does Galaxie Prime have a more complex motive for the battle? (Yes.)
THE GOOD ASIAN #6 (OF 10)
WRITER: PORNSAK PICHETSHOTE
ARTISTS: ALEXANDRE TEFENGKI & LEE LOUGHRIDGE
COVER A: DAVE JOHNSON
COVER B: DAVID CHOE
OCTOBER 6 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99
On the run from the police, Edison Hark heads to the only person he can for help—and confronts a long-avoided past.
Featuring a variant cover by renowned fine artist and star of FX's Choe Show, DAVID CHOE.
"Both important and incredibly fun. Don't miss it." —Scott Snyder (NOCTERRA, Batman)
HEY KIDS! COMICS!, VOL. II: PROPHETS & LOSS #6 (OF 6)
WRITER / ARTIST / COVER: HOWARD VICTOR CHAYKIN
OCTOBER 6 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99
MINISERIES FINALE
For decades, every new generation has just been younger players taking over dead men's jobs. But now, a new breed genuinely innovates—and renders the old guys useless while they're still walking.
HOME SICK PILOTS #10
WRITER: DAN WATTERS
ARTIST / COVER A: CASPAR WIJNGAARD
COVER B: SWEENEY BOO
OCTOBER 13 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99
END OF STORY ARC
It's the Home Sick Pilots vs. the Nuclear Bastards in a final battle of the bands that could well be the final battle of the bands on the planet. No advance tickets, drink tokens available at the door.
ICE CREAM MAN #27
WRITER: W. MAXWELL PRINCE
ARTISTS / COVER A: MARTÍN MORAZZO & CHRIS O'HALLORAN
COVER B: AUDREY BENJAMINSEN
OCTOBER 27 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99
"THE MORPHOMETASIS"
This is like that famous story, but the other way around.
JUPITER'S LEGACY: REQUIEM #5 (OF 12)
WRITER: MARK MILLAR
ARTIST & COVER A: TOMMY LEE EDWARDS
COVERS B & C (B&W VARIANT): KEVIN MAGUIRE
COVER D: NETFLIX PHOTO COVER
OCTOBER 13 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99
The aliens Lady Liberty found in space come to Earth and explain that their origins are identical to our world's heroes. Is there someone out there seeding the universe with superheroes? And for what purpose? Meanwhile, Skyfox is back doing what he does best, and that's fighting superheroes. But will his family ever forgive him?
KILLADELPHIA #18
WRITER: RODNEY BARNES
ARTIST / COVER A: JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER
COVER B: SIMON BISLEY
OCTOBER 20 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99
END OF STORY ARC
Nominated for an Eisner Award for Best New Series!
"Home Is Where The Hatred Is," Part Six
The sold-out, critically acclaimed horror series reaches its stunning arc three conclusion! From RODNEY BARNES, the writer behind such hit shows as Marvel's Runaways and STARZ's American Gods, and JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER, the artist who redefined SPAWN.
A reckoning is at hand! Now, with all players on the board, vampire queen Abigail stands off against her ex-husband John Adams and a vengeful Thomas Jefferson! All while Jimmy Sangster's soul and his unborn child's life hang in the balance! Will Jimmy regain his humanity, or will he be lost to the night forever?!
Also includes the next chapter of "Elysium Gardens," the terrifying werewolf tie-in comic with art by fan-favorite CHRISTOPHER MITTEN!
KING SPAWN #3
WRITER: SEAN LEWIS
ARTIST: JAVIER FERNANDEZ
COVER A: JONATHAN GLAPION
COVER B: TODD McFARLANE
OCTOBER 13 / 24 PAGES / FC / T+ / $2.99 (10 PT Cover Stock)
New fan-favorite creative team LEWIS & FERNANDEZ continue their dark trek into a world beginning to come undone at the seams. Enemies have begun to unite as the battle for the gates of Hell continues to escalate. And Kincaid is back, but what does he want, and what role does he need Spawn to play in his creation of a new world?
MADE IN KOREA #6 (OF 6)
WRITER: JEREMY HOLT
ARTIST / COVER: GEORGE SCHALL
OCTOBER 20 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99
MINISERIES FINALE
PROXY RETURN FAQS
- A child can be returned within 90 days of receipt of delivery.
- It can take up to 25 days for a child to reach us.
- It takes 3-5 business days for the refund to be processed.
- If you return a defective, damaged, or incorrect child, your refund will be denied.
MAN-EATERS: THE CURSED #4 (OF 5)
WRITER: CHELSEA CAIN
ARTISTS: KATE NIEMCZYK & LIA MITERNIQUE
COVERS A & B: LIA MITERNIQUE
OCTOBER 13 / 28 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99
"BLOOD MAGICK"
Maude and Burt follow clues that lead them to the root cavity of the Old Tree and into the underground labyrinth below the island. Burt is annoying and Maude is brave. But then, the comic is written from her perspective.
THE ME YOU LOVE IN THE DARK #3 (OF 5)
WRITER: SKOTTIE YOUNG
ARTIST / COVER: JORGE CORONA
OCTOBER 6 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99
Ro becomes even more intimate with whoever, or whatever, is haunting the old house as she finds the spark of inspiration for her most personal paintings yet.
Writer SKOTTIE YOUNG (I HATE FAIRYLAND, Deadpool, Strange Academy) and artist JORGE CORONA (NO. 1 WITH A BULLET, Super Sons, Feathers) follow up their critically acclaimed series MIDDLEWEST with a brand-new haunting tale. Fans of Stephen King and Neil Gaiman will enjoy this beautiful, dark, and disturbing story of discovery, love, and terror.
OBLIVION SONG BY KIRKMAN & DE FELICI #35
WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN
ARTISTS: LORENZO DE FELICI & ANNALISA LEONI
COVER: LORENZO DE FELICI
OCTOBER 13 / 28 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99
Nathan Cole has devoted his life to atoning for his part in the first transference. He has sacrificed so much to make up for that mistake. Will he make the ultimate sacrifice before this war with the Kuthaal is over? Only two issues left!
ORDINARY GODS #4
WRITERS: KYLE HIGGINS & JOE CLARK
ARTISTS / COVER: FELIPE WATANABE & FRANK WILLIAM
OCTOBER 13 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99
In Paris, the search for the Trickster continues. The awakened gods are closer than they've ever been to reuniting the Five—but what if the Trickster finds them first?
PRIMORDIAL #2 (OF 6)
WRITER: JEFF LEMIRE
ARTIST / COVER A: ANDREA SORRENTINO
COVER B: GABRIEL HERNÁNDEZ WALTA
OCTOBER 20 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99
The thrilling new series from JEFF LEMIRE and ANDREA SORRENTINO, the award-winning creative team behind GIDEON FALLS, continues!
As Laika's mission strays far from the launch plan, the origins of her involvement are illuminated. Back on Earth, Dr. Pembrook attempts to uncover the truth in West Berlin.
RADIANT BLACK #9
WRITER: KYLE HIGGINS
ARTIST / COVER A: MARCELO COSTA
COVER B: DANILO BEYRUTH
COVER C (1:25): DARKO LAFUENTE & MIQUEL MUERTO
OCTOBER 20 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99
Time passes. Slowly, Lockport recovers. But faced with a city that no longer wants him around and still reeling from unimaginable loss, Marshall has to ask: is it already time to leave town for good?
SECOND CHANCES #3
WRITER: RICKY MAMMONE
ARTIST / COVER A: MAX BERTOLINI
OCTOBER 20 / 32 PAGES / BW / M / $3.99
The sordid history of Leblanc and Miss Nobody's messy affair is finally revealed in a flashback to Rio. Surprisingly, a healthy relationship cannot be forged on a foundation of gunplay, heavy drugs, and deep, dark secrets. Go figure.
THE SIX SIDEKICKS OF TRIGGER KEATON #5
WRITER: KYLE STARKS
ARTIST / COVER A: CHRIS SCHWEIZER
COVER B: FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA
OCTOBER 13 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99
"…what a perfect comic." —STEVE ORLANDO (COMMANDERS IN CRISIS)
My friends, let me keep it super simple for you: in this issue, you get 20 PAGES OF MASSIVE KUNG FU ACTION, as our now-unified six former sidekicks go toe to toe in a tidal wave of angry stuntmen looking for revenge…and for blood! It's going to be very good. Very awesome.
SPAWN #323
WRITER & COVER B: TODD McFARLANE
ARTIST: CARLO BARBERI
COVER A: BJÖRN BARENDS
OCTOBER 20 / 24 PAGES / FC / T+ / $2.99 (10 PT Cover Stock)
Spawn, now alone, is free to pursue those that have made it their mission to hurt the people he cares about the most. And if Heaven and Hell were not enough for him to battle…a new force, bigger even than those two, is growing. Will Spawn have to join forces with those he hates the most?
Plus, the return of another classic villain from Spawn's past makes an unexpected appearance!
STILLWATER BY ZDARSKY & PÉREZ #12
WRITER: CHIP ZDARSKY
ARTISTS: RAMÓN K PÉREZ & MIKE SPICER
COVER: RAMÓN K PÉREZ
OCTOBER 20 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99
END OF STORY ARC
Ted and the Marines. Galen and the children. Caught in the middle, is Daniel prepared to die? Can he?
ST. MERCY #3 (OF 4)
WRITER: JOHN ZUUR PLATTEN
ARTIST / COVER: ATILIO ROJO
OCTOBER 20 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99
As Frank Danton and his gang confront Mercy and her father about the Incan gold, they violently search the mission seeking the ancient treasure. Meanwhile, Toctollissica's day of sacrifice has arrived. But will Supay, god of the underworld, discover the secret that the priests have been keeping for her? The lives of Mercy and Toctollissica merge through time, gold, and blood in this penultimate issue.
MIRKA ANDOLFO'S SWEET PAPRIKA #4 (OF 12)
WRITER / ARTIST / COVER: MIRKA ANDOLFO
OCTOBER 20 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99
Paprika is shocked by the revelation she had—a real bombshell on a USB stick. She starts asking herself questions about the very foundations of her way of life. It would be a good time to talk to a friend…if only she had any. But there are other ways to find comfort. Maybe.
THAT TEXAS BLOOD #11
WRITER: CHRIS CONDON
ARTIST / COVER: JACOB PHILLIPS
OCTOBER 20 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99
"EVERSAUL, 1981," Part Five
A freak thunderstorm descends on West Texas as Joe Bob and Eversaul confront the Cult of Night.
TIME BEFORE TIME #6
WRITERS: DECLAN SHALVEY & RORY McCONVILLE
ARTISTS: DECLAN SHALVEY & CHRIS O'HALLORAN
COVER A: DECLAN SHALVEY
COVER B: DAVID O'SULLIVAN
COVER C (#1994 VARIANT): MIKE DEL MUNDO
OCTOBER 20 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99
Oscar Gomez is on the hunt for a Syndicate deserter hiding out in the year 1994. Can he rely on the local Syndicate network to track the deserter down?
This standalone story features art by series co-creator DECLAN SHALVEY!
TROVER SAVES THE UNIVERSE #3
WRITER / ARTIST / COVER: TESS STONE
OCTOBER 13 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99
Based on the acclaimed video game by Rick & Morty co-creator Justin Roiland!
In exchange for key information about Gaff's murderer, Klover and Bo take a new job from Voy Arr Peeking, a strange alien with a very…specific kink. (But hey, who are we to judge!) Featuring the twisted origin of the murderous Dr. Kill!
UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY #17
WRITERS: SCOTT SNYDER & CHARLES SOULE
ARTISTS: GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, LEONARDO MARCELLO GRASSI & MATT WILSON
COVER A: GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI
COVER B: TOM MULLER
OCTOBER 13 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99
"POSSIBILITY," Part Five
The moment has come for Ace to reveal the mysterious masterpiece that could save the group from doom, but a devilish new enemy has other plans!
VINYL #5 (OF 6)
WRITER: DOUG WAGNER
ARTISTS / COVER: DANIEL HILLYARD & DAVE STEWART
OCTOBER 20 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99
It's time. Madeleine's bunker of abominations comes face to face with Walter's blood-crazed psychopaths.
Let them fight!