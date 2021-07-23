A Righteous Thirst For Vengeance in Image Comics October 2021 Solicits

Image Comics launches A Righteous Thirst For Vengeance, Gunslinger Spawn, Magic Order 2, Fineline, Hellcop, Nita Hawes' Nightmare Blog and more in their October 2021 solicits and solicitations,

FRIDAY, BOOK ONE: THE FIRST DAY OF CHRISTMAS TP

WRITER: ED BRUBAKER

ARTISTS: MARCOS MARTIN & MUNTSA VICENTE

COVER: MARCOS MARTIN

NOVEMBER 3 / 120 PAGES / FC / M / $14.99

ADVANCE SOLICIT

Collected in print for the first time—a young adult detective hero finally grows up in the first volume of this genre-defying, post-YA masterpiece from award-winning creators ED BRUBAKER (RECKLESS, FRIEND OF THE DEVIL, PULP, KILL OR BE KILLED) and MARCOS MARTIN (THE PRIVATE EYE, Daredevil).

Friday Fitzhugh spent her childhood solving crimes and digging up occult secrets with her best friend Lancelot Jones, the smartest boy in the world. But that was the past. Now she's in college, starting a new life on her own—or so she thought. When Friday comes home for the holidays, she's immediately pulled back into Lance's orbit and finds that something very strange and dangerous is happening in their little New England town…

This is literally the Christmas vacation from Hell, and they may not survive to see the New Year.

Collects FRIDAY #1-3

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #1

WRITERS: TODD McFARLANE & ALEŠ KOT

ARTISTS: BRETT BOOTH, PHILIP TAN & KEVIN KEANE

COVER A: BRETT BOOTH

COVER B: TODD McFARLANE

More Covers to be Announced

OCTOBER 6 / 48 PAGES / FC / T+ / $5.99 (10 PT Cover Stock)

Introducing the launch of the second new monthly title spinning out of the SPAWN UNIVERSE, with one of the most popular characters in the entire SPAWN mythology! This book contains three separate GUNSLINGER stories, each taking a look at his journey through time—from the wild, wild west to the 21st century. Will his 200-year-old past come back to haunt him as he navigates the strange world of 2021? Get ready for the past and present to collide in this new ongoing title!

HELLCOP #1

WRITER: BRIAN HABERLIN

ARTISTS: BRIAN HABERLIN & GEIRROD VAN DYKE

COVERS A-C: BRIAN HABERLIN & GEIRROD VAN DYKE

COVER D: BLANK

COVER E (COLOR 1:10): BRIAN HABERLIN & GEIRROD VAN DYKE

COVER F (RAW 1:50): BRIAN HABERLIN

OCTOBER 20 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"WELCOME TO HELL"

When mankind first broke through the walls between dimensions, nothing could have prepared them for what they would find in Known Reality Plane 1301-A: it was absolute Hell. Literally. A covert security force was quickly assembled to patrol the Hellplane and ensure that none of the nastier denizens made their way Earthside. They were dubbed the Pan-Dimensional Security Corps.

The HELLCOPS.

NOTE: Issue one will have SPAWN incentive covers.

HELLCOP #1 HALLOWEEN 3D SPECIAL

WRITER: BRIAN HABERLIN

ARTISTS: BRIAN HABERLIN & GEIRROD VAN DYKE

COVER: BRIAN HABERLIN & GEIRROD VAN DYKE

OCTOBER 20 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $7.99

Celebrate the holiday with a 3D version of HELLCOP #1, including an exclusive Halloween-themed cover and a lovingly rendered full-color 3D interior. Comes bagged with 3D glasses.

THE MAGIC ORDER 2 #1 (OF 6)

WRITER: MARK MILLAR

ARTIST / COVERS A & B (B&W VARIANT): STUART IMMONEN

COVER C: GREG TOCCHINI

COVER D: OZGUR YILDIRIM

COVER E: BLANK

COVER F SILVER FOIL (1:10): MARK CHIARELLO

OCTOBER 27 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

A magical turf war like you've never seen before! The London chapter of the Magic Order has entered the scene, and these tough Guy Ritchie-style gangsters have a problem with the Eastern European Warlocks moving into their territory. Can new leader Cordelia Moonstone keep the peace?

Celebrate Halloween with the return of your favorite horror series, sequel to the smash-hit first volume by MARK MILLAR and OLIVIER COIPEL. This new arc is drawn by the peerless STUART IMMONEN (Empress, Star Wars, New Avengers) and is set to be as massive and captivating as the first.

A RIGHTEOUS THIRST FOR VENGEANCE #1

WRITER: RICK REMENDER

ARTISTS / COVER A: ANDRÉ ARAÚJO & CHRIS O'HALLORAN

COVER B (1:25) TULA LOTAY

OCTOBER 13 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

A NEW ONGOING CRIME SERIES from the writer of DEADLY CLASS!

When an unassuming man stumbles upon a dark-web contract assassin's vicious plot to kill an innocent target, he turns himself into one. The Professional meets Road to Perdition in this story of a family's unlikely guardian being hunted by rich and powerful men who are used to getting away with everything.

Join New York Times bestselling writer RICK REMENDER (DEADLY CLASS, BLACK SCIENCE) and ANDRÉ ARAÚJO (GENERATION GONE, Man Plus) for a uniquely atmospheric murder mystery with sudden bouts of brutal violence.

NITA HAWES' NIGHTMARE BLOG #1

WRITER: RODNEY BARNES

ARTISTS: JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER & PATRIC REYNOLDS

COVER A: WELL-BEE

COVER B: JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

COVER C: FRANCESCO MATTINA

COVER D: PATRIC REYNOLDS

OCTOBER 20 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"THE FIRE NEXT TIME," Part One

From the universe of Eisner-nominated series KILLADELPHIA comes a terrifying new tie-in horror series by acclaimed Marvel writer RODNEY BARNES and fan-favorite SPAWN artist JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER.

Jimmy Sangster might have left Maryland for the vampire-infested city of "Killadelphia," but there is still untold evil lurking the streets of Baltimore. The demon Corson has surfaced from the underworld to possess a once-wronged man, and his vengeance will come at the cost of humanity's despair! But Jimmy's former lover Nita Hawes—a woman with demons of her own—has begun a quest to root the evil out of her city. Guided by the ghost of her dead brother, she must come to terms with her own past, lest she join her brother in a state worse than death!

TWO MOONS #6

WRITER: JOHN ARCUDI

ARTIST / COVER A: VALERIO GIANGIORDANO & GIOVANNA NIRO

COVER B: RYAN SOOK

OCTOBER 27 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

NEW STORY ARC

"GHOST WAR," Part One

After years apart, Frances Shaw (now a medical doctor) and Virgil Two Moons (now a Pawnee shaman) are once again drawn to each other on the eve of an impending crisis.

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #24

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTISTS: CHARLIE ADLARD & DAVE McCAIG

COVER A: DAVID FINCH & DAVE McCAIG

COVER B: TONY MOORE & DAVE McCAIG

COVER C: JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

OCTOBER 6 / 36 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE hits its one-year anniversary! Something has happened to drive Rick over the edge, and there's no turning back now.

This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL COLOR also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #25

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTISTS: CHARLIE ADLARD & DAVE McCAIG

COVER A: DAVID FINCH & DAVE McCAIG

COVER B: CHARLIE ADLARD & DAVE McCAIG

COVER C: CHARLIE ADLARD

OCTOBER 20 / 36 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Rick and Glenn venture outside the prison, and what they find will change this series FOREVER.

THE ESSENTIAL GUIDE TO COMIC BOOK LETTERING

WRITER: NATE PIEKOS

OCTOBER 20 / 256 PAGES / FC / T / $16.99

TRIM SIZE: 8.5" x 10.875"

Award-winning comic book letterer and founder of Blambot.com NATE PIEKOS provides in-depth tips and techniques for modern digital comic book lettering. From creating your own lettering templates and developing design skills to crafting emotive dialogue and dynamic sound effects, PIEKOS offers a comprehensive look at what it means to build a lettering career in the comics industry today.

Featuring a foreword by famed X-Men letterer TOM ORZECHOWSKI.

FINE PRINT, VOL. 1 OGN TP

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER: STJEPAN SEJIC

OCTOBER 27 / 176 PAGES / FC / M / $16.99

How do you deal with a broken heart? Junk food? Excessive drinking? Dubious contracts with ancient gods? For Lauren Thomas, the queen of bad decisions, the answer is always the worst possible choice. So when she finds herself with the rare opportunity to have her broken heart patched by the highest-rated god of desire, what could possibly go wrong?

A tale of gods, mortals, love, lust, death, and bad decisions—that all starts with a simple bite of a golden apple.



M.O.M.: MOTHER OF MADNESS HC

WRITERS: EMILIA CLARKE & MARGUERITE BENNETT

ARTIST: LEILA LEIZ

COVER: JO RATCLIFFE

DECEMBER 8 / 152 PAGES / FC / M / $24.99

ADVANCE SOLICIT

Game of Thrones superstar EMILIA CLARKE's debut! The mayhem begins with Maya, under-the-weather scientist by day, over-the-top superhero by night, and badass single mom 24/7. Deadpool action and Fleabag comedy collide when Maya activates her freakish superpowers to take on a secret sect of human traffickers. Bath time's at seven, bedtime's at eight, and crime-fighting never sleeps when villains from Maya's shadowy past come to collect. Comedy and chaos await with co-writer MARGUERITE BENNETT (DC Comics Bombshells, Animosity) and glamorous artist LEILA LEIZ (Horde)!

Collects M.O.M.: MOTHER OF MADNESS #1-3



OUTCAST BY KIRKMAN & AZACETA COMPENDIUM

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTISTS / COVER: PAUL AZACETA & ELIZABETH BREITWEISER

NOVEMBER 3 / 1000 PAGES / FC / M / $64.99

ADVANCE SOLICIT

This massive volume collects the complete bestselling horror series from THE WALKING DEAD creator ROBERT KIRKMAN!

Kyle Barnes has been plagued by demonic possession all his life, and now he needs answers. Unfortunately, what he uncovers along the way could bring about the end of life on Earth as we know it!

Collects OUTCAST BY KIRKMAN & AZACETA #1-48



PAPER GIRLS: THE COMPLETE STORY TP

WRITER: BRIAN K. VAUGHAN

ARTISTS: CLIFF CHIANG & MATT WILSON

COVER: CLIFF CHIANG

OCTOBER 27 / 784 PAGES / FC / T+ / $49.99

Finally, the entire Eisner Award-winning epic in one complete volume, featuring a new cover from co-creator CLIFF CHIANG!

Four twelve-year-old newspaper delivery girls from the year 1988 uncover the most important story of all time. Suburban drama and otherworldly mysteries collide in this critically acclaimed series about nostalgia, first jobs, and the last days of childhood.

Collects PAPER GIRLS #1-30



SAGA BOX SET

WRITER: BRIAN K. VAUGHAN

ARTIST / COVER: FIONA STAPLES

NOVEMBER 17 / 1524 PAGES / FC / M / $125.00

ADVANCE SOLICIT

Hey, retailer friends! BRIAN K. VAUGHAN here, interrupting your regularly scheduled solicitation to say THANK YOU for your undying patience while FIONA STAPLES and I have been hard at work on the second half of Hazel's epic journey. We promise that exciting news is coming, and we wanted to offer your customers a cool new way to catch up on our Eisner Award-winning series: this gorgeous box set, collecting all nine of our bestselling trade paperback collections in one affordable package. We think it's the perfect way to introduce any "mature readers" who haven't yet tried SAGA to our weirdly wonderful universe. Thanks again, and we look forward to gracing your stands with more issues very soon!

Collects SAGA VOL. 1-9 TP with a set of 6 x 9 cover prints exclusive to the box set!



SUMMONERS WAR, VOL. 1 TP

WRITER: JUSTIN JORDAN

ARTISTS / COVER: LUCA CLARETTI & GIOVANNA NIRO

OCTOBER 27 / 128 PAGES / FC / T / $16.99

Skybound dives into the wondrous world of SUMMONERS WAR, the popular mobile game where magical monsters are summoned in a never-ending battle of good vs. evil!

Rai knows there's only one way out of her nothing town—to become a summoner! But when she's recruited by Abuus Dein as an apprentice, she embarks on the adventure of a lifetime and is thrust into a war for the fate of the world.

Journey to Alea alongside JUSTIN JORDAN (THE STRANGE TALENT OF LUTHER STRODE, REAVER) and newcomer LUCA CLARETTI for an action-packed fantasy perfect for new readers.

Collects SUMMONERS WAR: LEGACY #1-6



TIME BEFORE TIME, VOL. 1 TP

WRITERS: DECLAN SHALVEY & RORY McCONVILLE

ARTISTS: JOE PALMER & CHRIS O'HALLORAN

COVER: DECLAN SHALVEY

OCTOBER 20 / 136 PAGES / FC / M / $16.99

2140. To escape a world with no future, many turn to the Syndicate—a criminal organization that, for the right price, will smuggle you back in time to the promise of a better yesterday. Tatsuo, a Syndicate smuggler, wants to leave his life of crime behind, but when an FBI agent disrupts his escape plan, they both find themselves hunted across time by his former employers.

A mix of SAGA and Looper, TIME BEFORE TIME is a sci-fi crime tale that proves the one thing you can never escape is your past.

Collects TIME BEFORE TIME #1-5



UNNATURAL OMNIBUS HC

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER: MIRKA ANDOLFO

NOVEMBER 3 / 320 PAGES / FC / M / $39.99

ADVANCE SOLICIT

Leslie J. Blair is a simple pig girl. She loves sushi, and she hates her job. Her world is dominated by a totalitarian government that interferes in the personal lives of its citizens, punishing transgressors for so-called "unnatural" relationships. Leslie dreams of something different for herself, but these dreams are quickly becoming dangerous. And when she wakes up, it feels as if she's being watched.

For the first time, the whole suspenseful erotic fantasy series that made MIRKA ANDOLFO (MERCY, SWEET PAPRIKA, DEEP BEYOND, Punchline, Wonder Woman) a rising star is collected in a unique hardcover book, featuring loads of bonus content and an all-new cover by MIRKA herself.

Collects UNNATURAL #1-12



ASCENDER, VOL. 4: STAR SEED TP

WRITER: JEFF LEMIRE

ARTIST / COVER: DUSTIN NGUYEN

OCTOBER 6 / 104 PAGES / FC / M / $12.99

The epic space fantasy saga from creators JEFF LEMIRE and DUSTIN NGUYEN that began in the pages of DESCENDER comes to a spectacular conclusion!

As Mother rallies her forces to wipe out the resistance, our heroes meet an old friend who reveals the untold secrets of the universe. With the fate of all things hanging in the balance, who will remain standing when the forces of magic and technology collide?

Collects ASCENDER #15-18



BITTER ROOT, VOL. 3: LEGACY TP

WRITERS: DAVID F. WALKER & CHUCK BROWN

ARTISTS: SANFORD GREENE & SOFIE DODGSON

COVER: SANFORD GREENE

OCTOBER 27 / 176 PAGES / FC / M / $17.99

The monster-hunting Sangerye family has faced terrifying challenges in their fight to protect humanity, and while they have suffered pain and loss, they have never been defeated. That is about to change. A great evil has invaded Earth—and the Sangeryes are not prepared for the battle they must face. But if they cannot protect the world, who can?

See the Harlem Renaissance as you never have before as the Eisner Award-winning series continues!

Collects BITTER ROOT #11-15

THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH, VOL. 2: THE CITY UPON A HILL TP

WRITER: JAMES TYNION IV

ARTIST / COVER: MARTIN SIMMONDS

OCTOBER 27 / 152 PAGES / FC / M / $16.99

Cole Turner thought he'd joined the right side in the war for the Truth. But the more he learns about Lee Harvey Oswald's tenure leading the Department, the less sure he is. And as Tulpas start to gain a stronger foothold in the real world, Cole's time to decide where he stands is running out.

The second arc of smash-hit series THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH from JAMES TYNION IV (Batman) and MARTIN SIMMONDS (Dying is Easy) is collected here!

Collects THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #8-13

HACK/SLASH DELUXE, VOL. 2 HC

WRITER: TIM SEELEY

ARTISTS: EMILY STONE & OTHERS

COVER: MATT MERHOFF

OCTOBER 20 / 440 PAGES / FC / M / $49.99

TRIM SIZE: 7.5" x 11.1"

The HACK/SLASH collection readers have been waiting for! This second comprehensive omnibus contains the first 14 issues of the original ongoing series, plus the first annual, and features memorable encounters with some of Cassie's most notorious slasher foes—including Acid Washed, Father Wrath, and the Georgia Peaches. Also includes a brand-new bonus story by TIM SEELEY!

Collects HACK/SLASH: THE SERIES #1-14 & HACK/SLASH ANNUAL #1, plus an ALL-NEW HACK/SLASH BONUS STORY



INKBLOT, VOL. 2 TP

WRITERS / ARTISTS / COVER: EMMA KUBERT & RUSTY GLADD

OCTOBER 6 / 144 PAGES / FC / T / $16.99

Oblivious to the profound grief it has caused the Seeker, the cat continues to meander through time and space, wherever its mood takes it. Occasionally evasive and consistently playful, it threatens to destroy what little control the sorcerers have over the realms and unravel what truths the Seeker knows of magic itself.

Collects INKBLOT #7-12

MOONSHINE, VOL. 5: THE WELL TP

WRITER: BRIAN AZZARELLO

ARTIST / COVER: EDUARDO RISSO

NOVEMBER 3 / 120 PAGES / FC / M / $16.99

ADVANCE SOLICIT

Torpedo-turned-werewolf Lou Pirlo finally returns to NYC, and he's come at just about the worst possible time. With Prohibition on its last legs, happy days are here no longer for those in the rum-running business. As an all-out war brews between Joe the Boss and the Holts of Appalachia—AND Lou's lost love Delia returns—Lou's life is about to get a whole lot messier…or is it bloodier?

Writer BRIAN AZZARELLO and artist EDUARDO RISSO, the Eisner Award-winning creative team behind the crime classic 100 Bullets, bring this brutal series to its sobering conclusion.

Collects MOONSHINE #23-28

SEA OF STARS, VOL 2: THE PEOPLE OF THE BROKEN MOON TP

WRITERS: JASON AARON & DENNIS HALLUM

ARTISTS / COVER: STEPHEN GREEN & RICO RENZI

OCTOBER 27 / 120 PAGES / FC / T / $14.99

From writing duo JASON AARON (SOUTHERN BASTARDS, Thor) and

DENNIS HALLUM (Cloak and Dagger, Vader: Dark Visions) comes an all-ages science fiction series, featuring dazzling art by STEPHEN GREEN (Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.) and cosmic colors by RICO RENZI (Spider-Gwen)!

Young Kadyn thought being lost in the wild heavens was the most fun a kid could have. But now he's beginning to see the true face of the deep-space danger all around him. Meanwhile, his father Gil, who's been fighting every step of the way to find his son, may have finally hit his breaking point…and completely lost his mind.

The tender heart of the The Neverending Story meets the space-faring scope of Star Wars in the stunning conclusion to this galaxy-spanning adventure!

Collects SEA OF STARS #6-11

SFSX (SAFE SEX), VOL. 2: TERMS OF SERVICE TP

WRITER: TINA HORN

ARTIST: G. ROMERO-JOHNSTON

COVER: TULA LOTAY

NOVEMBER 10 / 144 PAGES / FC / M / $16.99

ADVANCE SOLICIT

Popular creator TINA HORN continues her cyberpunk thriller SFSX (SAFE SEX), teaming up with up-and-coming artist G. ROMERO-JOHNSTON for the latest volume of this sexy adventure comic.

After their previous adventures in sex, love, and torture left them separated and traumatized, the Dirty Mind heroes must face the totalitarian Party's latest "social program"—one involving uncanny sexpots and a twisted men's rights movement.

This intelligent and colorful dystopian satire is perfect for fans of Ex Machina, Black Mirror's "San Junipero," and Pose. Pick up the latest installment of the critically acclaimed series SyFy Wire says, "effortlessly captures the feeling of this revolutionary and terrifying moment in time."



ADVENTUREMAN #6

WRITER: MATT FRACTION

ARTISTS / COVER: TERRY DODSON & RACHEL DODSON

OCTOBER 27 / 32 PAGES / FC / E / $3.99

NEW STORY ARC

"A FAIRYTALE OF NEW YORK," Part One

Claire Connell has become the new Adventureman, thus awakening a long-lost ally and rousing some long-gone ghosts from the Adventure Age that have unfinished business…

A MAN AMONG YE #8

WRITER: STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

ARTISTS / COVER A: JOSH GEORGE & JOHN KALISZ

COVER B REBEKAH ISAACS & KELLY FITZPATRICK

OCTOBER 6 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

END OF STORY ARC

When Anne Bonny and her crew of lady pirates finally confront Calico Jack Rackham, loyalties are tested, sides are chosen, and not everyone will survive. High-seas action hoists the sails on this shocking arc two finale!

ANT #3

WRITER / ARTIST / COVERS A & B (RETRO '70s VARIANT): ERIK LARSEN

OCTOBER 20 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

"THE SPIDER AND THE SPAWN"

It's the groundbreaking SPAWN / ANT crossover from a whole new perspective. As Ant pursues the deadly King Spider, Spawn finds himself drawn into her adventures. Now, they'll have to work together to shut down this callous killer—and the even darker menace behind him!



CHU #9

WRITER: JOHN LAYMAN

ARTIST / COVER: DAN BOULTWOOD

OCTOBER 27 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"(SHE) DRUNK HISTORY," Part Four

"Steal the priceless painting, Saffron Chu," the mob boss says, "or I put a bullet in your head and the heads of your entire crew."

"Where can I find this painting?" Saffron asks.

His answer: "1808."



COMPASS #5 (OF 5)

WRITERS: ROBERT MACKENZIE & DAVE WALKER

ARTIST / COVER: JUSTIN GREENWOOD

OCTOBER 13 / 32 PAGES / FC / T / $3.99

MINISERIES FINALE

GREG RUCKA proudly presents a new direction in adventure with…COMPASS!

The Cauldron of Eternal Life falls into Margul Khan's hands! Now Shahidah El-Amin must hold the line and stop him, or his unkillable armies will spread in conquest across the globe. From the acclaimed OLD GUARD: TALES THROUGH TIME team of writers ROBERT MACKENZIE and DAVE WALKER (LAZARUS SOURCEBOOK) and artist JUSTIN GREENWOOD (LAZARUS: X +66, Stumptown) comes the thrilling conclusion of Shahi's adventure!



CROSSOVER #11

WRITER: DONNY CATES

ARTISTS / COVER: GEOFF SHAW, DEE CUNNIFFE & JOHN J. HILL

OCTOBER 20 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

"MEANWHILE," Part Four

Ellie, Ryan, and the rest of the crew close in on the shadowy figure taking out comics' finest. Murder! Mayhem! Spilled Ink! Ungodly revelations! Puppies! The latest chapter has it all, as we explore the insane world beyond the dome! Oh, and then there's [REMOVED BY THE KIRKMAN ESTATE]!!!



DEEP BEYOND #9 (OF 12)

WRITERS: MIRKA ANDOLFO & DAVID GOY

ARTIST / COVER A: ANDREA BROCCARDO

COVER B: MIRKA ANDOLFO

OCTOBER 6 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

The situation for Paul and his human followers is escalating quickly. Caught in a dangerous crossfire, they no longer know who they can trust. Could the solution they seek come from someone they thought lost to the distant past? Only one thing is certain: they are in serious trouble.

ECHOLANDS #3

WRITERS: J. H. WILLIAMS III & W. HADEN BLACKMAN

ARTISTS: J. H. WILLIAMS III, DAVE STEWART & TODD KLEIN

COVER A: J. H. WILLIAMS III

COVER B: MICHAEL AVON OEMING & TAKI SOMA

OCTOBER 27 / 44 PAGES / FC / M / $4.99

THE MAJOR IMAGE COMICS EVENT OF 2021 CONTINUES…

Desperate to escape the Wizard's magical assassin, Hope Redhood, Cor, Castrum, Dena, and Rosa seek safe harbor with the crime lord and self-proclaimed deity Romulus. But will Hope and Romulus's turbulent history doom the rest of the crew? And can even a demi-god in super powered armor stop the Wizard's relentless daughter? And what has happened to Rabbit?

ECHOLANDS #2 RAW CUT EDITION

WRITERS: J. H. WILLIAMS III & W. HADEN BLACKMAN

ARTISTS: J. H. WILLIAMS III & TODD KLEIN

COVER A: J H WILLIAMS III

COVER B: ALISON SAMPSON

OCTOBER 27 / 44 PAGES / FC / M / $4.99

Each issue of ECHOLANDS also offers an accompanying RAW CUT EDITION, featuring the art of J. H. WILLIAMS III as it looked leaving his work studio, plus translucent lettering.

Hope Redhood and her companions—Cor, Caniff, Castrum, Dena, Rabbit, and Rosa—are on the run from the Wizard, Teros Demond, and his terrifying daughter. Why is the Wizard willing to kill to regain his stolen gem? Can Hope and her crew escape the strange robots lurking in the tunnels beneath San Francisco? And will they survive the pirate captain Bloody Gums' dastardly betrayal?

FIRE POWER BY KIRKMAN & SAMNEE #16

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTISTS / COVER: CHRIS SAMNEE & MATTHEW WILSON

OCTOBER 6 / 28 PAGES / FC / T / $3.99

The most vulnerable are the most at risk. The Serpent's Omen STRIKES!



FRONTIERSMAN #2

WRITER: PATRICK KINDLON

ARTIST: MARCO FERRARI

COVER: MAURIZIO ROSENZWEIG

OCTOBER 27 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

One hundred and fifty feet up a tree and all over the news, Frontiersman is just asking to be attacked. An old foe obliges—and he's a cosmic menace to boot! But does Galaxie Prime have a more complex motive for the battle? (Yes.)

THE GOOD ASIAN #6 (OF 10)

WRITER: PORNSAK PICHETSHOTE

ARTISTS: ALEXANDRE TEFENGKI & LEE LOUGHRIDGE

COVER A: DAVE JOHNSON

COVER B: DAVID CHOE

OCTOBER 6 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

On the run from the police, Edison Hark heads to the only person he can for help—and confronts a long-avoided past.

Featuring a variant cover by renowned fine artist and star of FX's Choe Show, DAVID CHOE.

"Both important and incredibly fun. Don't miss it." —Scott Snyder (NOCTERRA, Batman)



HEY KIDS! COMICS!, VOL. II: PROPHETS & LOSS #6 (OF 6)

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER: HOWARD VICTOR CHAYKIN

OCTOBER 6 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

MINISERIES FINALE

For decades, every new generation has just been younger players taking over dead men's jobs. But now, a new breed genuinely innovates—and renders the old guys useless while they're still walking.

HOME SICK PILOTS #10

WRITER: DAN WATTERS

ARTIST / COVER A: CASPAR WIJNGAARD

COVER B: SWEENEY BOO

OCTOBER 13 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

END OF STORY ARC

It's the Home Sick Pilots vs. the Nuclear Bastards in a final battle of the bands that could well be the final battle of the bands on the planet. No advance tickets, drink tokens available at the door.

ICE CREAM MAN #27

WRITER: W. MAXWELL PRINCE

ARTISTS / COVER A: MARTÍN MORAZZO & CHRIS O'HALLORAN

COVER B: AUDREY BENJAMINSEN

OCTOBER 27 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"THE MORPHOMETASIS"

This is like that famous story, but the other way around.

JUPITER'S LEGACY: REQUIEM #5 (OF 12)

WRITER: MARK MILLAR

ARTIST & COVER A: TOMMY LEE EDWARDS

COVERS B & C (B&W VARIANT): KEVIN MAGUIRE

COVER D: NETFLIX PHOTO COVER

OCTOBER 13 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

The aliens Lady Liberty found in space come to Earth and explain that their origins are identical to our world's heroes. Is there someone out there seeding the universe with superheroes? And for what purpose? Meanwhile, Skyfox is back doing what he does best, and that's fighting superheroes. But will his family ever forgive him?

KILLADELPHIA #18

WRITER: RODNEY BARNES

ARTIST / COVER A: JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

COVER B: SIMON BISLEY

OCTOBER 20 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

END OF STORY ARC

Nominated for an Eisner Award for Best New Series!

"Home Is Where The Hatred Is," Part Six

The sold-out, critically acclaimed horror series reaches its stunning arc three conclusion! From RODNEY BARNES, the writer behind such hit shows as Marvel's Runaways and STARZ's American Gods, and JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER, the artist who redefined SPAWN.

A reckoning is at hand! Now, with all players on the board, vampire queen Abigail stands off against her ex-husband John Adams and a vengeful Thomas Jefferson! All while Jimmy Sangster's soul and his unborn child's life hang in the balance! Will Jimmy regain his humanity, or will he be lost to the night forever?!

Also includes the next chapter of "Elysium Gardens," the terrifying werewolf tie-in comic with art by fan-favorite CHRISTOPHER MITTEN!



KING SPAWN #3

WRITER: SEAN LEWIS

ARTIST: JAVIER FERNANDEZ

COVER A: JONATHAN GLAPION

COVER B: TODD McFARLANE

OCTOBER 13 / 24 PAGES / FC / T+ / $2.99 (10 PT Cover Stock)

New fan-favorite creative team LEWIS & FERNANDEZ continue their dark trek into a world beginning to come undone at the seams. Enemies have begun to unite as the battle for the gates of Hell continues to escalate. And Kincaid is back, but what does he want, and what role does he need Spawn to play in his creation of a new world?



MADE IN KOREA #6 (OF 6)

WRITER: JEREMY HOLT

ARTIST / COVER: GEORGE SCHALL

OCTOBER 20 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

MINISERIES FINALE

PROXY RETURN FAQS

A child can be returned within 90 days of receipt of delivery.

It can take up to 25 days for a child to reach us.

It takes 3-5 business days for the refund to be processed.

If you return a defective, damaged, or incorrect child, your refund will be denied.

MAN-EATERS: THE CURSED #4 (OF 5)

WRITER: CHELSEA CAIN

ARTISTS: KATE NIEMCZYK & LIA MITERNIQUE

COVERS A & B: LIA MITERNIQUE

OCTOBER 13 / 28 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

"BLOOD MAGICK"

Maude and Burt follow clues that lead them to the root cavity of the Old Tree and into the underground labyrinth below the island. Burt is annoying and Maude is brave. But then, the comic is written from her perspective.



THE ME YOU LOVE IN THE DARK #3 (OF 5)

WRITER: SKOTTIE YOUNG

ARTIST / COVER: JORGE CORONA

OCTOBER 6 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Ro becomes even more intimate with whoever, or whatever, is haunting the old house as she finds the spark of inspiration for her most personal paintings yet.

Writer SKOTTIE YOUNG (I HATE FAIRYLAND, Deadpool, Strange Academy) and artist JORGE CORONA (NO. 1 WITH A BULLET, Super Sons, Feathers) follow up their critically acclaimed series MIDDLEWEST with a brand-new haunting tale. Fans of Stephen King and Neil Gaiman will enjoy this beautiful, dark, and disturbing story of discovery, love, and terror.



OBLIVION SONG BY KIRKMAN & DE FELICI #35

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTISTS: LORENZO DE FELICI & ANNALISA LEONI

COVER: LORENZO DE FELICI

OCTOBER 13 / 28 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

Nathan Cole has devoted his life to atoning for his part in the first transference. He has sacrificed so much to make up for that mistake. Will he make the ultimate sacrifice before this war with the Kuthaal is over? Only two issues left!



ORDINARY GODS #4

WRITERS: KYLE HIGGINS & JOE CLARK

ARTISTS / COVER: FELIPE WATANABE & FRANK WILLIAM

OCTOBER 13 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

In Paris, the search for the Trickster continues. The awakened gods are closer than they've ever been to reuniting the Five—but what if the Trickster finds them first?

PRIMORDIAL #2 (OF 6)

WRITER: JEFF LEMIRE

ARTIST / COVER A: ANDREA SORRENTINO

COVER B: GABRIEL HERNÁNDEZ WALTA

OCTOBER 20 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

The thrilling new series from JEFF LEMIRE and ANDREA SORRENTINO, the award-winning creative team behind GIDEON FALLS, continues!

As Laika's mission strays far from the launch plan, the origins of her involvement are illuminated. Back on Earth, Dr. Pembrook attempts to uncover the truth in West Berlin.

RADIANT BLACK #9

WRITER: KYLE HIGGINS

ARTIST / COVER A: MARCELO COSTA

COVER B: DANILO BEYRUTH

COVER C (1:25): DARKO LAFUENTE & MIQUEL MUERTO

OCTOBER 20 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

Time passes. Slowly, Lockport recovers. But faced with a city that no longer wants him around and still reeling from unimaginable loss, Marshall has to ask: is it already time to leave town for good?



SECOND CHANCES #3

WRITER: RICKY MAMMONE

ARTIST / COVER A: MAX BERTOLINI

OCTOBER 20 / 32 PAGES / BW / M / $3.99

The sordid history of Leblanc and Miss Nobody's messy affair is finally revealed in a flashback to Rio. Surprisingly, a healthy relationship cannot be forged on a foundation of gunplay, heavy drugs, and deep, dark secrets. Go figure.



THE SIX SIDEKICKS OF TRIGGER KEATON #5

WRITER: KYLE STARKS

ARTIST / COVER A: CHRIS SCHWEIZER

COVER B: FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

OCTOBER 13 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"…what a perfect comic." —STEVE ORLANDO (COMMANDERS IN CRISIS)

My friends, let me keep it super simple for you: in this issue, you get 20 PAGES OF MASSIVE KUNG FU ACTION, as our now-unified six former sidekicks go toe to toe in a tidal wave of angry stuntmen looking for revenge…and for blood! It's going to be very good. Very awesome.



SPAWN #323

WRITER & COVER B: TODD McFARLANE

ARTIST: CARLO BARBERI

COVER A: BJÖRN BARENDS

OCTOBER 20 / 24 PAGES / FC / T+ / $2.99 (10 PT Cover Stock)

Spawn, now alone, is free to pursue those that have made it their mission to hurt the people he cares about the most. And if Heaven and Hell were not enough for him to battle…a new force, bigger even than those two, is growing. Will Spawn have to join forces with those he hates the most?

Plus, the return of another classic villain from Spawn's past makes an unexpected appearance!



STILLWATER BY ZDARSKY & PÉREZ #12

WRITER: CHIP ZDARSKY

ARTISTS: RAMÓN K PÉREZ & MIKE SPICER

COVER: RAMÓN K PÉREZ

OCTOBER 20 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

END OF STORY ARC

Ted and the Marines. Galen and the children. Caught in the middle, is Daniel prepared to die? Can he?



ST. MERCY #3 (OF 4)

WRITER: JOHN ZUUR PLATTEN

ARTIST / COVER: ATILIO ROJO

OCTOBER 20 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

As Frank Danton and his gang confront Mercy and her father about the Incan gold, they violently search the mission seeking the ancient treasure. Meanwhile, Toctollissica's day of sacrifice has arrived. But will Supay, god of the underworld, discover the secret that the priests have been keeping for her? The lives of Mercy and Toctollissica merge through time, gold, and blood in this penultimate issue.

MIRKA ANDOLFO'S SWEET PAPRIKA #4 (OF 12)

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER: MIRKA ANDOLFO

OCTOBER 20 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Paprika is shocked by the revelation she had—a real bombshell on a USB stick. She starts asking herself questions about the very foundations of her way of life. It would be a good time to talk to a friend…if only she had any. But there are other ways to find comfort. Maybe.

THAT TEXAS BLOOD #11

WRITER: CHRIS CONDON

ARTIST / COVER: JACOB PHILLIPS

OCTOBER 20 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"EVERSAUL, 1981," Part Five

A freak thunderstorm descends on West Texas as Joe Bob and Eversaul confront the Cult of Night.

TIME BEFORE TIME #6

WRITERS: DECLAN SHALVEY & RORY McCONVILLE

ARTISTS: DECLAN SHALVEY & CHRIS O'HALLORAN

COVER A: DECLAN SHALVEY

COVER B: DAVID O'SULLIVAN

COVER C (#1994 VARIANT): MIKE DEL MUNDO

OCTOBER 20 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Oscar Gomez is on the hunt for a Syndicate deserter hiding out in the year 1994. Can he rely on the local Syndicate network to track the deserter down?

This standalone story features art by series co-creator DECLAN SHALVEY!

TROVER SAVES THE UNIVERSE #3

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER: TESS STONE

OCTOBER 13 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Based on the acclaimed video game by Rick & Morty co-creator Justin Roiland!

In exchange for key information about Gaff's murderer, Klover and Bo take a new job from Voy Arr Peeking, a strange alien with a very…specific kink. (But hey, who are we to judge!) Featuring the twisted origin of the murderous Dr. Kill!

UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY #17

WRITERS: SCOTT SNYDER & CHARLES SOULE

ARTISTS: GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, LEONARDO MARCELLO GRASSI & MATT WILSON

COVER A: GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

COVER B: TOM MULLER

OCTOBER 13 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"POSSIBILITY," Part Five

The moment has come for Ace to reveal the mysterious masterpiece that could save the group from doom, but a devilish new enemy has other plans!

VINYL #5 (OF 6)

WRITER: DOUG WAGNER

ARTISTS / COVER: DANIEL HILLYARD & DAVE STEWART

OCTOBER 20 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

It's time. Madeleine's bunker of abominations comes face to face with Walter's blood-crazed psychopaths.

Let them fight!