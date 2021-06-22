Ablaze Announces August and September Manga Titles

ABLAZE announced two new entries in its expanding manga catalog with the August release of the e-sports inspired Versus Fighting Story by writer Izu and artists Madd and Kalon, followed by the September debut of the zombie survival-horror adventure Crueler Than Dead by Tsukasa Saimura and Kozo Takahashi. Both titles will debut in print and digitally.

VERSUS FIGHTING STORY

The first manga dedicated to the world of e-sports competition!

Max Volta, leader of a team of professional players, launches an assault on the Capcom Pro Tour, one of the major international competitions for Street Fighter V. Everything does not happen as expected for the arrogant and overconfident Max… even after being named top pick to win the tournament, he suffers a crushing defeat. Max takes it out on his friends, which leads to his sponsors pulling out. He is afraid his career is over. But then the mysterious Inés offers to return to the basics of "VS fighting" and put together a team capable of beating the Japanese god of fighting games…and which will cause a storm in the world of professional gaming.

Whether you're a beginner or a combat game specialist, you'll enjoy taking a dive into the heart of the competition in this humorous adventure and its gallery of colorful characters! Officially endorsed by Capcom and the fighting game community, featuring genuine Fighter characters, and produced in the vein of the best sports shonen, readers are invited to discover the e-sport spirit as they have never seen it before.

CRUELER THAN DEAD

No one knows where it started…but when the world finally realized what was going on, it was already too late.

When Maki Akagi wakes up in a lab full of corpses, she learns from a dying soldier that she is the result of a last-ditch experiment to cure humans of a virus, turning them into zombies. Accompanied by a young boy who also miraculously escaped, she will have to try to get to the very center of a devastated Tokyo filled with bloodthirsty monsters. The dome located there contains the last survivors of mankind. And humanity's very survival depends solely on a few drops of this miraculous vaccine…

Inspired by Katsuhiro Otomo (Akira), The Walking Dead, Romero classics, and new zombie films like 24 Hours Later, Crueler Than Dead delights in the meticulous detail of decomposed flesh, with a wicked and hungry eye…evoking a modern vision of a zombie world that is terrifying and tension-filled.

