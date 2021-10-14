Ablaze Publishing Announce Solicits For January 2022

Ablaze Publishing sent over the news of their new releases for January 2022. What stands out to me is more early work from Guillem March called Laura. (I wrote about another comic drawn by March with a woman's name, Monika, a while back.) They also announced the second volume of a manhwa called The Breaker, which I've never heard of, but Ablaze says it is buzzy and a hardcover collection of Space Pirate Captain Harlock. Both The Breaker and Space Pirate Captain Harlock are announced for February but are announced with the January single issues.

THE BREAKER OMNIBUS, Volume 2, by Jeon Geuk-jin & Park Jin-Hwan MSRP: $19.99 • Release Date: January 22, 2022

In THE BREAKER Volume 2 omnibus edition, Chun-woo has gone missing, following his intense and deadly fight with the dreaded Gijoo. Meanwhile, Si-woon has been confronted with his inner demons ever since Si-Ho Lee administered a remedy that generates so much Qi that the high school student may well explode from within! Future invincible warrior…or time bomb?

SPACE PIRATE CAPTAIN HARLOCK, by Jerome Alquié & Leiji Matsumoto MSRP: $24.99 • Release Date: February 23, 2022

The definitive hardcover edition containing all 6 issues of the critically acclaimed space adventure by the legendary Leiji Matsumoto and artist Jérôme Alquié.

Set within the timeline of the original series, this brand-new CAPTAIN HARLOCK adventure marks the beginning of an original new story arc. Planet Earth is threatened by an upcoming invasion by the Mazon and despite being banished as a pirate, Captain Harlock won't give up trying to save the world. This time, the source of danger comes directly from Earth, not outer space. A team of scientists discovers a Mazon mausoleum where they find information about terrifying genetic manipulations and a destructive power capable of either providing the Mazon with immortality or putting an end to their civilization. The unprecedented cold spell hitting Earth might only be a taste of what this new enemy has in store… Will Captain Harlock and his crew manage to solve this mystery and save the Earth from yet another menace?

The hardcover edition features behind the scenes sketches, designs, artwork, and photos on the creation of the story, and contains a complete cover gallery.

ANIMAL CASTLE Issue 2, by Xavier Dorison & Felix Delep MSRP: $3.99 • Release Date: January 12, 2022

On the Farm all animals were equal. In the Castle some are more equal than others.

After witnessing the deaths of animals that she knew as friends for seemingly nothing, Miss B. becomes a conflicted cat. Things are further complicated when questions are raised about the state of the farm, bringing down severe retaliation by President Silvio's hounds. Miss B. must ask herself what's worse: doing something that could cost a life or

do nothing at all? For fans of the bestselling Stray Dogs and the Eisner Award winning Beasts of Burden comes an animal fable at once familiar and surprising! You may think you know the story but set aside your assumptions, this animal uprising is unlike any you have read! GUILLEM MARCH'S LAURA Issue 3, by Guillem March

MSRP: $3.99 • Release Date: January 19, 2022

Before Batman, the hit Joker series, and Karmen, there was the heartfelt story of Laura, the book that led Guillem March to the mainstream comics world! The story of Irene explores the nature of inspiration and creating art outside of one's comfort zone, thanks to some advice from a role model and a cameo by Guillem himself. In Muse, an artist's search for a model puts how a young woman is perceived by her male roommates into perspective.

HE WHO FIGHTS WITH MONSTERS Issue 5, by Francesco Artibani & Werther Dell'Edera • MSRP: $3.99 • Release Date: January 26, 2022

In the aftermath of an unthinkable act, Radek and the golem decide to work with the Resistance, only to find themselves falling into a deadly trap. Will they make it out alive and save as many people as possible, or will this be the end of hope in the city?'

