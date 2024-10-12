Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, noir

Absolute Batman, Superman & Wonder Woman All Get Noir Editions

Absolute Batman, Absolute Superman and Absolute Wonder Woman All Get Black-And-White Noir Editions from DC Comics

Article Summary DC Comics unveils Noir Editions for Absolute Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman.

Reissued comics feature only inks and letters, with three exclusive cover designs.

Noir Editions stripped of classic features push characters to their core essence.

Trademark for "Absolute Comics" hints at expanding the DC Absolute line.

As well as the third printing of Absolute Batman #1, and inevitable second printings of Absolute Wonder Woman and Absolute Superman, DC Comics is going to reissue the first issue of each title as a Noir Edition, publishing the comics stripped of colour, with just the inks and letters of the original issues. Each will come with three different covers, including one that is just solid black with the logo. In other related news, DC Comics has registered a trademark for "Absolute Comics". So they are definitely committed to the DC Absolute line going forward. Here's a look at those Absolute Noir covers for all three launch issues. And we can probably expect the same eventually for Absolute Flash, Absolute Green Lantern and Absolute Martian Manhunter. You know, they really should get around to announcing that last one, maybe New York Comic Con would be a good time?

ABSOLUTE BATMAN NOIR EDITION #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A NICK DRAGOTTA

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

BATMAN LEGEND SCOTT SNYDER AND ICONIC ARTIST NICK DRAGOTTA TRANSFORM THE DARK KNIGHT'S TALE FOR THE MODERN AGE! Without the mansion…without the money…without the butler…what's left is the Absolute Dark Knight! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/13/2024

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN NOIR EDITION #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A HAYDEN SHERMAN

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Hayden Sherman

EISNER WINNER KELLY THOMPSON AND BREAKOUT ARTIST HAYDEN SHERMAN REINVENT WONDER WOMAN FROM THE GROUND UP! Without the island paradise…without the sisterhood that shaped her…without a mission of peace…what's left is the Absolute Amazon! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/27/2024

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN NOIR EDITION #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A RAFA SANDOVAL

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval

SUPERSTARS JASON AARON AND RAFA SANDOVAL UNLEASH A SHOCKING NEW TAKE ON THE LAST SON OF KRYPTON! Without the fortress…without the family…without a home…what's left is the Absolute Man of Steel! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/4/2024

