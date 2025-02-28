Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Demons And Death, from the ashes

Marvel To Publish X-Men: From The Ashes: Demons And Death in June

Marvel Comics are to publish X-Men: From The Ashes: Demons And Death in June 2025

This release marks the first anniversary of 2024's X-Men: From The Ashes relaunch.

Speculation suggests Magik may play a pivotal role in the upcoming volume.

Tom Brevoort now oversees X-Men as they grow in importance for Marvel Studios.

I have the title. X-Men: From The Ashes: Demons And Death #1. I have the publication date of June. And that's it. June 2025 will be just ahead of the one-year anniversary of the launch of the X-Men: From The Ashes, so maybe we should expect some more. Will this volume include Magik? Not a clue. But that would be my guess. Maybe with the subhead How Tom Brevoort Learned To Stop Worrying And Love Magik.

X-Men: From the Ashes was the 2024 relaunch of the X-Men line of comic books that followed the end of the Krakoan Age.

Announced at SXSW in March, 2024, with aspects leaked by Bleeding Cool previously, it came as Tom Brevoort replaced Jordan White as Group Editor of the X-Men saying "because the characters were going to be of greater importance to Studios in the years to come, it made sense to have a more senior editorial presence overseeing the book".

As for my reliability on this, again, here are a few recent examples. Feel free to do your own research. But I would expect X-Men: From The Ashes: Demons And Death in June. Maybe with a few of its friends.

